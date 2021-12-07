WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mercedes Martinez On Why She Voluntarily Left RETRIBUTION Storyline
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 07, 2021
Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in WWE.
“RETRIBUTION was one of those opportunities. You want to get to the main roster — that was the thing. I was in the middle of a storyline with Rhea Ripley [in NXT] at that time, and they called me to Raw just to be [an] extra. Not only am I doing Raw and SmackDown, I’m also doing NXT in a whole week. It was just so much... then they were like, ‘Now we want you to be part of this RETRIBUTION.’
“Me in my head, I’m like, ‘Ok, I just finished my storyline with Rhea in our steel cage match. This is my opportunity.’ However, personally, I needed to know what this group was going to do. What is this group? What is the mentality of this group? Is this something personally that I can get behind? No one knew anything about this group. Mind you, everything was going on in the world with the riots — so is this part of that, because I don’t condone it. I don’t want to be part of something that may be nearer something outside in real life.
“They didn’t know what was going on, so I was like, ‘Alright, so just keep us hidden.’ That’s what they did with the hoods and everything. I was like, ‘Alright, cool.’ The moment that we unveiled ourselves, it was one of those things where I was like — I just can’t. I can’t do this. I can not mentally go through this group knowing that my whole career was based on me and doing things my way. It’s okay to be part of a group, but it wasn’t okay when there was no communication to talk to me about the group. It wasn’t okay to let me know that you were going to change my name the day of, without a contract.
“I was still on an NXT contract. And I’m not stupid. I’m a grown ass woman. Talk to me. Don’t tell me the day of the show that you’re going to change my name. We didn’t agree on that. We don’t agree on anything. If you want to do something, that’s fine, but don’t expect me to take it down lightly. I’m one of those people that if you want to talk to me, we can talk. I’m on a NXT contract, here we are on Raw, I’m not part of Raw yet. Let’s talk. Let’s figure out what’s going on.
“The moment that happened, I was like, I can’t do this. I don’t want to be a part of this group. There’s no communication. I want to be known as Mercedes Martinez. That is what I built my legacy on. That is what I built my brand on. I don’t want to be known as another name in WWE because my point to get here was based on me. You took me as me. You took me as Mercedes Martinez, not as another person. You can change me all you want, but I don’t have a long shelf life. I’m 40 years old. There’s no way you’re going to try to change a character and expect me to go 5-10 years. I probably can, but I have to think realistically. 20 years as Mercedes, there’s no way I can go by another name, another character.”
Dec 07 - Mercedes Martinez was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she spoke about her decision to leave the RETRIBUTION storyline in WWE. “RETRIBUTION was one of those opport[...]
Dec 07 - FTR recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic about their mentor Tully Blanchard, with Dax Harwood staying the following: “[Tully Blanchard] had never seen any of our work before because when[...]
Dec 07 - During an interview with Maurice Benard's State of Mind YouTube channel, AJ Mendez opened up about having attempted to commit suicide during her WWE run back in 2014. “Nobody knew. And this i[...]
Dec 07 - During an interview with Z100, MJF spoke about his faction The Pinnacle, and said who he'd add to the faction. “We’re cool, man. The only person I would even consider adding to The Pinn[...]
Dec 07
Kiera Hogan Is Coming To TERMINUS Following big announcements of talent headed to the first ever TERMINUS show, Jonathan Gresham has announced another name for the show. That name is Kiera Hogan, who joins Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, [...]
Dec 07 - Following big announcements of talent headed to the first ever TERMINUS show, Jonathan Gresham has announced another name for the show. That name is Kiera Hogan, who joins Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, [...]
Dec 07 - Scotty 2 Hotty took to Twitter to update fans on when his WWE no-compete clause ends, as well as his post-WWE goals. My non compete with WWE ends Dec. 23. Here are my top 10 goals for 2022It has be[...]
Dec 07 - WWE returns with another episode of NXT 2.0 from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network tonight. Below is the final announced card for the show: - Xyon Quinn vs. Santos [...]
Dec 07 - WWE has big plans to make the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view a yearly tradition that will be filled with must-see main event matches. The natural thinking was that a rematch between WWE Universal Champi[...]
Dec 07 - Dave Bautista has landed himself another movie role. The former WWE Champion star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, "Knock at the Cabin", according to a report from Deadline. Shyamalan will p[...]
Dec 07
MJF Comments On Comparisons To The Miz AEW star MJF recently appeared on the ‘Throwing Down’ show on SiriusXM with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. During the show, MJF was asked about comparisons to WWE Superstar The Miz, for w[...]
Dec 07 - AEW star MJF recently appeared on the ‘Throwing Down’ show on SiriusXM with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. During the show, MJF was asked about comparisons to WWE Superstar The Miz, for w[...]
Dec 07 - AEW has announced they will be holding upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage Atlantic City, NJ inside the historic Boardwalk Hall. The taping for the show will be held on February 9, 2022. The ve[...]
Dec 07
Liv Morgan Working On Her Own NFT Liv Morgan recently sat down on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed that she's working on her own NFT. "I'm making my own (NFT) right now. I'm designing my own. What does it look l[...]
Dec 07 - Liv Morgan recently sat down on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed that she's working on her own NFT. "I'm making my own (NFT) right now. I'm designing my own. What does it look l[...]
Dec 07
SPOILERS: NWA USA TV Tapings NWA has filmed NWA USA TV on December 3rd from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The results of the taping is as follows. * Colby Corino beat CW Anderson* Luke Hawx beat PJ Hawx* Ariya Daivari [...]
Dec 07 - NWA has filmed NWA USA TV on December 3rd from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The results of the taping is as follows. * Colby Corino beat CW Anderson* Luke Hawx beat PJ Hawx* Ariya Daivari [...]
Dec 07 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about both WWE and AEW's products. “I think for the first time, you can make an argument that AEW is closer [...]
Dec 07
10 Matches Set For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dark Another edition of AEW Dark will take place tonight at night at 7PM EST/4PM PST on YouTube. All Elite Wrestling has confirmed 10 matches for the show: - Angelica Risk vs. Brandi Rhodes- Baron Black [...]
Dec 07 - Another edition of AEW Dark will take place tonight at night at 7PM EST/4PM PST on YouTube. All Elite Wrestling has confirmed 10 matches for the show: - Angelica Risk vs. Brandi Rhodes- Baron Black [...]
Dec 07 - As previously reported Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a "rough night" and looking "sluggish" at a WWE Live event over the weekend. During the latest Busted Open[...]
Dec 07 - During a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff discussed where he sees WWE and AEW in five years and also why he can't connect to the WWE product right now due to the wa[...]
Dec 07 - WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on TMZ’s Christmas special on FOX. FOX announced that "TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!" special will air on[...]
Dec 07
Updated Card For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view following Monday's WWE RAW. The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, [...]
Dec 07 - The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view following Monday's WWE RAW. The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, [...]
Dec 06
WWE Monday Night RAW Results [12/06/2021] Here are your results for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match Zelina Vega def. Nikki A.S.H. The Street Profits def. AJ Styles and Omos United States Cham[...]
Dec 06 - Here are your results for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match Zelina Vega def. Nikki A.S.H. The Street Profits def. AJ Styles and Omos United States Cham[...]
Dec 06
AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 6th 2021) It's Monday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of YouTube's greatest wrestling show that comes out on Monday as we get 7 matches on AEW Dark Elevation. With Tony Schiavone back on com[...]
Dec 06 - It's Monday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of YouTube's greatest wrestling show that comes out on Monday as we get 7 matches on AEW Dark Elevation. With Tony Schiavone back on com[...]
Dec 06 - As previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from a WWE Live event over the weekend after appearing sluggish in the ring, little is known as to why the veteran WWE Superstar had to exit[...]
Dec 06
AEW Star Appearing In E! Network Reality Show AEW star Austin Gunn has been announced as a cast member on the upcoming ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ reality show which broadcasts on the E! Network. Gunn shared an official trailer [...]
Dec 06 - AEW star Austin Gunn has been announced as a cast member on the upcoming ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ reality show which broadcasts on the E! Network. Gunn shared an official trailer [...]