The first TERMINUS show will be held at Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia on January 16.

That name is Kiera Hogan, who joins Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Janai Kai, Lee Moriarty and Fred Yehi.

Following big announcements of talent headed to the first ever TERMINUS show, Jonathan Gresham has announced another name for the show.

Kiera Hogan Is Coming To TERMINUS

Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals Date Of WWE Non-Compete Clause Ending, Future Goals

Scotty 2 Hotty took to Twitter to update fans on when his WWE no-compete clause ends, as well as his post-WWE goals. My non compete with WWE ends Dec. 23. Here are my top 10 goals for 2022It has be[...] Dec 07 - Scotty 2 Hotty took to Twitter to update fans on when his WWE no-compete clause ends, as well as his post-WWE goals. My non compete with WWE ends Dec. 23. Here are my top 10 goals for 2022It has be[...]

Raquel Gonzalez On Possibility Of Being In The Royal Rumble, Dark Match w/ SmackDown

During an interview with Fightful, Raquel Gonzalez took some time to talk about the Royal Rumble. “I’m always excited for the possibilities of being a part of the Rumble, being part of [...] Dec 07 - During an interview with Fightful, Raquel Gonzalez took some time to talk about the Royal Rumble. “I’m always excited for the possibilities of being a part of the Rumble, being part of [...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Episode - Steel Cage Match, Gargano's Future, More

WWE returns with another episode of NXT 2.0 from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network tonight. Below is the final announced card for the show: - Xyon Quinn vs. Santos [...] Dec 07 - WWE returns with another episode of NXT 2.0 from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network tonight. Below is the final announced card for the show: - Xyon Quinn vs. Santos [...]

WWE Has Big Plans To Make 'Day 1' Pay-Per-View A Yearly Tradition

WWE has big plans to make the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view a yearly tradition that will be filled with must-see main event matches. The natural thinking was that a rematch between WWE Universal Champi[...] Dec 07 - WWE has big plans to make the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view a yearly tradition that will be filled with must-see main event matches. The natural thinking was that a rematch between WWE Universal Champi[...]

Dave Bautista Set To Star In 'Knock at the Cabin' Movie

Dave Bautista has landed himself another movie role. The former WWE Champion star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, "Knock at the Cabin", according to a report from Deadline. Shyamalan will p[...] Dec 07 - Dave Bautista has landed himself another movie role. The former WWE Champion star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, "Knock at the Cabin", according to a report from Deadline. Shyamalan will p[...]

MJF Comments On Comparisons To The Miz

AEW star MJF recently appeared on the ‘Throwing Down’ show on SiriusXM with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. During the show, MJF was asked about comparisons to WWE Superstar The Miz, for w[...] Dec 07 - AEW star MJF recently appeared on the ‘Throwing Down’ show on SiriusXM with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. During the show, MJF was asked about comparisons to WWE Superstar The Miz, for w[...]

AEW To Hold Dynamite and Rampage At Historic Location In Early 2022

AEW has announced they will be holding upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage Atlantic City, NJ inside the historic Boardwalk Hall. The taping for the show will be held on February 9, 2022. The ve[...] Dec 07 - AEW has announced they will be holding upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage Atlantic City, NJ inside the historic Boardwalk Hall. The taping for the show will be held on February 9, 2022. The ve[...]

Liv Morgan Working On Her Own NFT

Liv Morgan recently sat down on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed that she's working on her own NFT. "I'm making my own (NFT) right now. I'm designing my own. What does it look l[...] Dec 07 - Liv Morgan recently sat down on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed that she's working on her own NFT. "I'm making my own (NFT) right now. I'm designing my own. What does it look l[...]

SPOILERS: NWA USA TV Tapings

NWA has filmed NWA USA TV on December 3rd from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The results of the taping is as follows. * Colby Corino beat CW Anderson* Luke Hawx beat PJ Hawx* Ariya Daivari [...] Dec 07 - NWA has filmed NWA USA TV on December 3rd from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The results of the taping is as follows. * Colby Corino beat CW Anderson* Luke Hawx beat PJ Hawx* Ariya Daivari [...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks WWE Promos Are "Overwritten", Says AEW Services Their Fans Better

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about both WWE and AEW's products. “I think for the first time, you can make an argument that AEW is closer [...] Dec 07 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about both WWE and AEW's products. “I think for the first time, you can make an argument that AEW is closer [...]

10 Matches Set For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dark

Another edition of AEW Dark will take place tonight at night at 7PM EST/4PM PST on YouTube. All Elite Wrestling has confirmed 10 matches for the show: - Angelica Risk vs. Brandi Rhodes- Baron Black [...] Dec 07 - Another edition of AEW Dark will take place tonight at night at 7PM EST/4PM PST on YouTube. All Elite Wrestling has confirmed 10 matches for the show: - Angelica Risk vs. Brandi Rhodes- Baron Black [...]

Bully Ray Speculates Why Jeff Hardy Was Sent Home By WWE

As previously reported Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a "rough night" and looking "sluggish" at a WWE Live event over the weekend. During the latest Busted Open[...] Dec 07 - As previously reported Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a "rough night" and looking "sluggish" at a WWE Live event over the weekend. During the latest Busted Open[...]

Eric Bischoff Leaning Toward Disney Buying WWE, Where Next For AEW?

During a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff discussed where he sees WWE and AEW in five years and also why he can't connect to the WWE product right now due to the wa[...] Dec 07 - During a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff discussed where he sees WWE and AEW in five years and also why he can't connect to the WWE product right now due to the wa[...]

Becky Lynch Announced For TMZ Christmas Special On FOX

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on TMZ’s Christmas special on FOX. FOX announced that "TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!" special will air on[...] Dec 07 - WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on TMZ’s Christmas special on FOX. FOX announced that "TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!" special will air on[...]

Updated Card For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View

The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view following Monday's WWE RAW. The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, [...] Dec 07 - The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view following Monday's WWE RAW. The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, [...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Results [12/06/2021]

Here are your results for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match Zelina Vega def. Nikki A.S.H. The Street Profits def. AJ Styles and Omos United States Cham[...] Dec 06 - Here are your results for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match Zelina Vega def. Nikki A.S.H. The Street Profits def. AJ Styles and Omos United States Cham[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 6th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of YouTube's greatest wrestling show that comes out on Monday as we get 7 matches on AEW Dark Elevation. With Tony Schiavone back on com[...] Dec 06 - It's Monday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of YouTube's greatest wrestling show that comes out on Monday as we get 7 matches on AEW Dark Elevation. With Tony Schiavone back on com[...]

Matt Hardy Provides Update On Brother Jeff Following WWE Live Event Incident

As previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from a WWE Live event over the weekend after appearing sluggish in the ring, little is known as to why the veteran WWE Superstar had to exit[...] Dec 06 - As previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from a WWE Live event over the weekend after appearing sluggish in the ring, little is known as to why the veteran WWE Superstar had to exit[...]

AEW Star Appearing In E! Network Reality Show

AEW star Austin Gunn has been announced as a cast member on the upcoming ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ reality show which broadcasts on the E! Network. Gunn shared an official trailer [...] Dec 06 - AEW star Austin Gunn has been announced as a cast member on the upcoming ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ reality show which broadcasts on the E! Network. Gunn shared an official trailer [...]

Damian Priest To Defend U.S. Title In Open Challenge On Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will be defending his title on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Priest announced on Twitter that he will be issuing an open challenge to the[...] Dec 06 - WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will be defending his title on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Priest announced on Twitter that he will be issuing an open challenge to the[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Viewership For Thanksgiving Eve AEW Dynamite

On the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the viewership for the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite on TNT: “Like we have a great audience right now. People get so [...] Dec 06 - On the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the viewership for the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite on TNT: “Like we have a great audience right now. People get so [...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Big Jump, But Still Below 500,000 Viewers

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has released the viewership data for last week’s December 3, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. The hour broadcast pulled in 499,000 viewers, this was up[...] Dec 06 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has released the viewership data for last week’s December 3, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. The hour broadcast pulled in 499,000 viewers, this was up[...]

WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership Since Final ThunderDome Episode

December 3, 2021 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX saw the ratings fall from the week previous. The 2-hour broadcast averaged 2.030 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.149 milli[...] Dec 06 - December 3, 2021 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX saw the ratings fall from the week previous. The 2-hour broadcast averaged 2.030 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.149 milli[...]