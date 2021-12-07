Raquel Gonzalez On Possibility Of Being In The Royal Rumble, Dark Match w/ SmackDown

During an interview with Fightful, Raquel Gonzalez took some time to talk about the Royal Rumble.

“I’m always excited for the possibilities of being a part of the Rumble, being part of WrestleMania, especially with Mania being in Texas. It’s just something that I’ve always dreamed of; being part of the big stage. I’m excited to see what happens next month, but for right now, I’m focusing on WarGames and Dakota Kai and Mandy Rose. I’m going to have both of them at once. Do you know how happy that makes me? I get them both at once in the cage. They aren’t going anywhere.”

She also spoke about her dark match for SmackDown in Pennsylvania.

"It kind of happened all at once because, unfortunately, that week, after I lost my title, I also lost my uncle. I actually flew home to Texas to be there for my family and I got the call as soon as I landed that they needed me at SmackDown and that was my first opportunity as well showing up to Raw or SmackDown to have that opportunity. People think I’ve done it before or have been in that position, I have not, it was a first for me. That entire weekend was full of a lot of emotion, but it was mostly happy because I got to see my family and be there for them, hug them, kiss them, and tell them I love them, but I also got to do what I love and that is wrestling in front of fans and doing my passion.”

