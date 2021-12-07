WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has Big Plans To Make 'Day 1' Pay-Per-View A Yearly Tradition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2021

WWE has big plans to make the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view a yearly tradition that will be filled with must-see main event matches.

The natural thinking was that a rematch between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar would take place at the 2022 Royal Rumble. However, the match is taking place at Day 1 and the reason for this is because WWE feels the Royal Rumble event now sells itself, and they want to make Day 1 an event not to miss.

Dave Meltzer explained WWE's thinking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio:

“The deal is Day 1 is obviously a Nick Khan idea for the idea of January 1st and the idea is not just this year doing it,” Meltzer said. “The idea is that this will be a regular thing, a regular holiday tradition for WWE, January 1st pay-per-view. Historically, the December pay-per-view has never done well. It’s always been one of the worst…when it comes to a holiday 1st or a January 1st show, a show like that historically either will do terrible because it’s on a holiday if the lineup is not intriguing or it will do great because it’s a holiday and holiday shows when you have a great lineup historically do very very well. So, to establish this as a traditional big show and the idea is to make this one of the biggest shows of the year, you need to establish it and Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is the strongest match they got so that’s the match that they chose to establish it. The feeling is that Royal Rumble didn’t need it. They are trying to establish January 1st as one of the big shows of the year and so they are going to put their best match in there on the big show of the year.”

Another Reigns-Lesnar match is still expected for WrestleMania 38. 

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Dec 07
Kiera Hogan Is Coming To TERMINUS
Following big announcements of talent headed to the first ever TERMINUS show, Jonathan Gresham has announced another name for the show. That name is [...]
Dec 07
Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals Date Of WWE Non-Compete Clause Ending, Future Goals
Scotty 2 Hotty took to Twitter to update fans on when his WWE no-compete clause ends, as well as his post-WWE goals. My non compete with WWE ends D[...]
Dec 07
Raquel Gonzalez On Possibility Of Being In The Royal Rumble, Dark Match w/ SmackDown
During an interview with Fightful, Raquel Gonzalez took some time to talk about the Royal Rumble. “I’m always excited for the possibili[...]
Dec 07
Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Episode - Steel Cage Match, Gargano's Future, More
WWE returns with another episode of NXT 2.0 from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network tonight. Below is the final anno[...]
Dec 07
WWE Has Big Plans To Make 'Day 1' Pay-Per-View A Yearly Tradition
WWE has big plans to make the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view a yearly tradition that will be filled with must-see main event matches. The natural thinki[...]
Dec 07
Dave Bautista Set To Star In 'Knock at the Cabin' Movie
Dave Bautista has landed himself another movie role. The former WWE Champion star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, "Knock at the Cabin", acco[...]
Dec 07
MJF Comments On Comparisons To The Miz
AEW star MJF recently appeared on the ‘Throwing Down’ show on SiriusXM with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. During the show, MJF was asked[...]
Dec 07
AEW To Hold Dynamite and Rampage At Historic Location In Early 2022
AEW has announced they will be holding upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage Atlantic City, NJ inside the historic Boardwalk Hall. The taping for[...]
Dec 07
Liv Morgan Working On Her Own NFT
Liv Morgan recently sat down on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she revealed that she's working on her own NFT. "I'm making my own (NFT) ri[...]
Dec 07
SPOILERS: NWA USA TV Tapings
NWA has filmed NWA USA TV on December 3rd from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The results of the taping is as follows. * Colby Corino beat C[...]
Dec 07
Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks WWE Promos Are "Overwritten", Says AEW Services Their Fans Better
During an interview with Ariel Helwani, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about both WWE and AEW's products. “I think for the first [...]
Dec 07
10 Matches Set For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dark
Another edition of AEW Dark will take place tonight at night at 7PM EST/4PM PST on YouTube. All Elite Wrestling has confirmed 10 matches for the show[...]
Dec 07
Bully Ray Speculates Why Jeff Hardy Was Sent Home By WWE
As previously reported Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a "rough night" and looking "sluggish" at a WWE Live even[...]
Dec 07
Eric Bischoff Leaning Toward Disney Buying WWE, Where Next For AEW?
During a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff discussed where he sees WWE and AEW in five years and also why he can't [...]
Dec 07
Becky Lynch Announced For TMZ Christmas Special On FOX
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on TMZ’s Christmas special on FOX. FOX announced that "TMZ’s Merry Elfin&rsq[...]
Dec 07
Updated Card For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View
The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view following Monday's WWE RAW. The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-[...]
Dec 06
WWE Monday Night RAW Results [12/06/2021]
Here are your results for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match Zelina Vega def. Nikki A.S.H. The Street P[...]
Dec 06
AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 6th 2021) 
It's Monday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of YouTube's greatest wrestling show that comes out on Monday as we get 7 matches on A[...]
Dec 06
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Brother Jeff Following WWE Live Event Incident
As previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from a WWE Live event over the weekend after appearing sluggish in the ring, little is kno[...]
Dec 06
AEW Star Appearing In E! Network Reality Show
AEW star Austin Gunn has been announced as a cast member on the upcoming ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ reality show which broadcasts on[...]
Dec 06
Damian Priest To Defend U.S. Title In Open Challenge On Tonight's WWE RAW
WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will be defending his title on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Priest announced on Twitte[...]
Dec 06
Tony Khan Discusses Viewership For Thanksgiving Eve AEW Dynamite
On the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the viewership for the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite on TNT: “Like [...]
Dec 06
AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Big Jump, But Still Below 500,000 Viewers
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has released the viewership data for last week’s December 3, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. The hou[...]
Dec 06
WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership Since Final ThunderDome Episode
December 3, 2021 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX saw the ratings fall from the week previous. The 2-hour broadcast averaged 2.030 millio[...]
Dec 06
Jim Ross On Which AEW Stars He Believes Have The Most Promising Future
During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about which wrestlers in AEW he feels have the most promising future. “Based on aptitud[...]
