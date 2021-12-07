Dave Bautista Set To Star In 'Knock at the Cabin' Movie

Dave Bautista has landed himself another movie role.

The former WWE Champion star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, "Knock at the Cabin", according to a report from Deadline.

Shyamalan will produce the movie with Ashwin Rajan under the filmmaker’s Blinding Edge Pictures banner with a release date projected for February 3, 2023.

Bautista has not been short of work of late, starring in Dune and Netflix’s Army of the Dead. He recently wrapped production on Knives Out 2 and is currently shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He is also expected to shoot Dune 2.

Bautista is also rumored to star in a Lethal Weapon-type action film with Jason Momoa for MGM.