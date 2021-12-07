Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks WWE Promos Are "Overwritten", Says AEW Services Their Fans Better

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about both WWE and AEW's products.

“I think for the first time, you can make an argument that AEW is closer to balance than WWE is. I don’t know if you win that argument.” "WWE is clearly overwritten and the hands are on and the grip is tight, right? AEW is, you could say underwritten and the grip is there to catch you if you fall. It’s a very loose, comforting grip, right? I think the best wrestling is somewhere in the middle.”

He continued.

“There’s some wrestlers where, no matter how cool I think it looks on paper. Once it comes out of their mouth it’s not theirs. It’s just not theirs and they can’t say it. So I literally would have to teach them how to write and then how to act what they wrote.”

But who does he think is doing better?

“Currently, I think AEW is doing a better product and servicing the fans better. The majority of fans, better than WWE is, and I include NXT in that. If NXT was still the way it was, then I would say WWE is still servicing the mainstream and the hardcore and the kids in a better fashion. Simply because they had more variety.”

He also spoke about AEW's promos.