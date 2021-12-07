Before facing @bryandanielson Wednesday on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT, @SilverNumber1 takes on @AaronSoloAEW TOMORROW on #AEWDark at 7/6c - https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB PLUS: - @lukesampsonbfd v @FuegoDelSol - @ItsMisterioso v @theleemoriarty - @mizunami0324 v @EmiSakura_gtmv pic.twitter.com/mvhvDHrZgu

- Angelica Risk vs. Brandi Rhodes - Baron Black vs. Anthony Ogogo - Jay Marte & Richard King vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow - Team Taz (Dante Martin, Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) vs. Kekoa, Omkar, & JT Dunn - Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura - Lio Rush vs. Rayo - Fuego Del Sol vs. Luke Sampson - Aaron Solo vs. John Silver (w/ Negative One) - Lee Moriarity vs. Misterioso - Thunder Rosa vs. Sofia Castillo

Another edition of AEW Dark will take place tonight at night at 7PM EST/4PM PST on YouTube.

» More News From This Feed

10 Matches Set For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dark

Another edition of AEW Dark will take place tonight at night at 7PM EST/4PM PST on YouTube. All Elite Wrestling has confirmed 10 matches for the show: - Angelica Risk vs. Brandi Rhodes- Baron Black [...] Dec 07 - Another edition of AEW Dark will take place tonight at night at 7PM EST/4PM PST on YouTube. All Elite Wrestling has confirmed 10 matches for the show: - Angelica Risk vs. Brandi Rhodes- Baron Black [...]

Bully Ray Speculates Why Jeff Hardy Was Sent Home By WWE

As previously reported Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a "rough night" and looking "sluggish" at a WWE Live event over the weekend. During the latest Busted Open[...] Dec 07 - As previously reported Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a "rough night" and looking "sluggish" at a WWE Live event over the weekend. During the latest Busted Open[...]

Eric Bischoff Leaning Toward Disney Buying WWE, Where Next For AEW?

During a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff discussed where he sees WWE and AEW in five years and also why he can't connect to the WWE product right now due to the wa[...] Dec 07 - During a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff discussed where he sees WWE and AEW in five years and also why he can't connect to the WWE product right now due to the wa[...]

Becky Lynch Announced For TMZ Christmas Special On FOX

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on TMZ’s Christmas special on FOX. FOX announced that "TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!" special will air on[...] Dec 07 - WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on TMZ’s Christmas special on FOX. FOX announced that "TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!" special will air on[...]

Updated Card For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View

The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view following Monday's WWE RAW. The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, [...] Dec 07 - The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view following Monday's WWE RAW. The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, [...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Results [12/06/2021]

Here are your results for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match Zelina Vega def. Nikki A.S.H. The Street Profits def. AJ Styles and Omos United States Cham[...] Dec 06 - Here are your results for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match Zelina Vega def. Nikki A.S.H. The Street Profits def. AJ Styles and Omos United States Cham[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 6th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of YouTube's greatest wrestling show that comes out on Monday as we get 7 matches on AEW Dark Elevation. With Tony Schiavone back on com[...] Dec 06 - It's Monday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of YouTube's greatest wrestling show that comes out on Monday as we get 7 matches on AEW Dark Elevation. With Tony Schiavone back on com[...]

Matt Hardy Provides Update On Brother Jeff Following WWE Live Event Incident

As previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from a WWE Live event over the weekend after appearing sluggish in the ring, little is known as to why the veteran WWE Superstar had to exit[...] Dec 06 - As previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from a WWE Live event over the weekend after appearing sluggish in the ring, little is known as to why the veteran WWE Superstar had to exit[...]

AEW Star Appearing In E! Network Reality Show

AEW star Austin Gunn has been announced as a cast member on the upcoming ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ reality show which broadcasts on the E! Network. Gunn shared an official trailer [...] Dec 06 - AEW star Austin Gunn has been announced as a cast member on the upcoming ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ reality show which broadcasts on the E! Network. Gunn shared an official trailer [...]

Damian Priest To Defend U.S. Title In Open Challenge On Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will be defending his title on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Priest announced on Twitter that he will be issuing an open challenge to the[...] Dec 06 - WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will be defending his title on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Priest announced on Twitter that he will be issuing an open challenge to the[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Viewership For Thanksgiving Eve AEW Dynamite

On the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the viewership for the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite on TNT: “Like we have a great audience right now. People get so [...] Dec 06 - On the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the viewership for the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite on TNT: “Like we have a great audience right now. People get so [...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Big Jump, But Still Below 500,000 Viewers

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has released the viewership data for last week’s December 3, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. The hour broadcast pulled in 499,000 viewers, this was up[...] Dec 06 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has released the viewership data for last week’s December 3, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. The hour broadcast pulled in 499,000 viewers, this was up[...]

WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership Since Final ThunderDome Episode

December 3, 2021 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX saw the ratings fall from the week previous. The 2-hour broadcast averaged 2.030 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.149 milli[...] Dec 06 - December 3, 2021 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX saw the ratings fall from the week previous. The 2-hour broadcast averaged 2.030 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.149 milli[...]

Jim Ross On Which AEW Stars He Believes Have The Most Promising Future

During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about which wrestlers in AEW he feels have the most promising future. “Based on aptitude and not eliminating anyone from the process, I c[...] Dec 06 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about which wrestlers in AEW he feels have the most promising future. “Based on aptitude and not eliminating anyone from the process, I c[...]

Buff Bagwell Told WWE He Would Wrestle For Free

Buff Bagwell was recently a guest on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast, where he revealed that he offered WWE his services as a star for free just to try to get an opportunity. “I even offer[...] Dec 06 - Buff Bagwell was recently a guest on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast, where he revealed that he offered WWE his services as a star for free just to try to get an opportunity. “I even offer[...]

Crowbar Tells Story Behind His AEW Stint

Crowbar was recently a guest on Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore podcast, where he spoke about his brief stint in AEW that happened earlier this year. “AEW starts up and as a wrestling fan, [...] Dec 06 - Crowbar was recently a guest on Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore podcast, where he spoke about his brief stint in AEW that happened earlier this year. “AEW starts up and as a wrestling fan, [...]

MLW Reportedly Teaming Up With VICE For New Project In Hawaii

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Major League Wrestling and VICE are teaming up for a new project. Filming in Hawaii, this seems to be a proof of concept for some sort of reality show, bu[...] Dec 06 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Major League Wrestling and VICE are teaming up for a new project. Filming in Hawaii, this seems to be a proof of concept for some sort of reality show, bu[...]

On This Day [12/6]: WWF Sunday Night HeAT 1998: Mankind vs. Undertaker Main Event

On this day back in 1998, the WWF brought an episode of Sunday Night HeAT, which featured a main event of Mankind vs. The Undertaker. You can watch the full episode below. [...] Dec 06 - On this day back in 1998, the WWF brought an episode of Sunday Night HeAT, which featured a main event of Mankind vs. The Undertaker. You can watch the full episode below. [...]

Adam Cole Talks AEW Run Thus Far, The "BOOM" Spot In His Entrance

Adam Cole was recently a guest on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, where he spoke about his tenure thus far in AEW. “I had really high hopes for the entire process of going to AEW. I’ve[...] Dec 06 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, where he spoke about his tenure thus far in AEW. “I had really high hopes for the entire process of going to AEW. I’ve[...]

Update On The Miz & Maryse Returning To WWE Television

The Miz and Maryse made their returns to WWE on last week’s edition of RAW on USA Network. In an update from PWInsider, Maryse is back on the RAW roster and will be appearing regularly for the [...] Dec 06 - The Miz and Maryse made their returns to WWE on last week’s edition of RAW on USA Network. In an update from PWInsider, Maryse is back on the RAW roster and will be appearing regularly for the [...]

Will Ospreay No Longer Appearing For Major League Wrestling

Will Ospreay is no longer scheduled to debut for Major League Wrestling (MLW), according to a report from SEScoops. MLW announced in October that Ospreay would be making his debut in the fall however[...] Dec 06 - Will Ospreay is no longer scheduled to debut for Major League Wrestling (MLW), according to a report from SEScoops. MLW announced in October that Ospreay would be making his debut in the fall however[...]

Jerry 'The King' Lawler Signs New WWE Contract

Jerry "The King" Lawler has signed a new WWE contract. The news of the WWE Hall Of Famer re-signing with WWE was first reported by PWInsider who reveal his previous contract was due to expire by the [...] Dec 06 - Jerry "The King" Lawler has signed a new WWE contract. The news of the WWE Hall Of Famer re-signing with WWE was first reported by PWInsider who reveal his previous contract was due to expire by the [...]

Liv Morgan Addresses Criticism Of Recent WWE RAW Promo

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan addressed criticism of her recent promo where she referenced her former Riott Squad partners Ruby Soho and[...] Dec 06 - During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan addressed criticism of her recent promo where she referenced her former Riott Squad partners Ruby Soho and[...]

Jade Cargill Slams Fans Who Dislike Black Female Wrestlers

AEW star Jade Cargill has spoken out on social media against some fans who have been complaining about black female wrestlers, she tweeted that she is "sickened" by it. Here is her full tweet, &ldquo[...] Dec 06 - AEW star Jade Cargill has spoken out on social media against some fans who have been complaining about black female wrestlers, she tweeted that she is "sickened" by it. Here is her full tweet, &ldquo[...]