Eric Bischoff Leaning Toward Disney Buying WWE, Where Next For AEW?

During a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff discussed where he sees WWE and AEW in five years and also why he can't connect to the WWE product right now due to the way it is produced.

On the differences between WWE and AEW:

“I don’t think you can really compare them because it’s not apples to apples. Obviously, AEW has been really successful over the last two years and gone from what’s an AEW to being a very successful program in primetime television, on a major network. That alone is a major, major accomplishment. But how do you compare that to the million dollars a year WWE is making and returning to shareholders? They are two different things, so I don’t want to compare them that way. I’ll tell you what I like about AEW – I’ve been saying for the last 15 years that WWE is too overproduced. It’s too perfect. It’s so perfect it no longer feels real. I can’t connect to it.”

On AEW in five years: “I have no idea. I don’t think anybody really has an idea. Television is changing so fast. Let’s just assume for the sake of this question and this discussion that everything pretty much stays the same. The relationship between current streaming and terrestrial or cable television stays the same. Based on what I can see, admittedly, I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. I dont’ know what the larger strategy is, if there is one. I have no idea. I’m just sitting on the outside watching it like everybody else.”

On WWE in five years: