Updated Card For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2021
The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view following Monday's WWE RAW.
The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Below is the current announced so far:
WWE Universal Title Match Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Title Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match The New Day vs. The Usos (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz
https://wrestlr.me/72598/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 07
Dec 07 - Another edition of AEW Dark will take place tonight at night at 7PM EST/4PM PST on YouTube. All Elite Wrestling has confirmed 10 matches for the show[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - As previously reported Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a "rough night" and looking "sluggish" at a WWE Live even[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - During a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff discussed where he sees WWE and AEW in five years and also why he can't [...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on TMZ’s Christmas special on FOX. FOX announced that "TMZ’s Merry Elfin&rsq[...]
Dec 07
Dec 07 - The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view following Monday's WWE RAW. The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - Here are your results for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW. Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match Zelina Vega def. Nikki A.S.H. The Street P[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - It's Monday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of YouTube's greatest wrestling show that comes out on Monday as we get 7 matches on A[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - As previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from a WWE Live event over the weekend after appearing sluggish in the ring, little is kno[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - AEW star Austin Gunn has been announced as a cast member on the upcoming ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ reality show which broadcasts on[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will be defending his title on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Priest announced on Twitte[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - On the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the viewership for the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite on TNT: “Like [...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has released the viewership data for last week’s December 3, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. The hou[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - December 3, 2021 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX saw the ratings fall from the week previous. The 2-hour broadcast averaged 2.030 millio[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about which wrestlers in AEW he feels have the most promising future. “Based on aptitud[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - Buff Bagwell was recently a guest on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast, where he revealed that he offered WWE his services as a star for free just to[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - Crowbar was recently a guest on Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore podcast, where he spoke about his brief stint in AEW that happened earlier this year[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Major League Wrestling and VICE are teaming up for a new project. Filming in Hawaii, this seems to be a [...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - On this day back in 1998, the WWF brought an episode of Sunday Night HeAT, which featured a main event of Mankind vs. The Undertaker. You can watch t[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, where he spoke about his tenure thus far in AEW. “I had really high hopes [...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - The Miz and Maryse made their returns to WWE on last week’s edition of RAW on USA Network. In an update from PWInsider, Maryse is back on the R[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - Will Ospreay is no longer scheduled to debut for Major League Wrestling (MLW), according to a report from SEScoops. MLW announced in October that Osp[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - Jerry "The King" Lawler has signed a new WWE contract. The news of the WWE Hall Of Famer re-signing with WWE was first reported by PWInsider who reve[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan addressed criticism of her recent promo where she refere[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - AEW star Jade Cargill has spoken out on social media against some fans who have been complaining about black female wrestlers, she tweeted that she is[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - Big Time Wrestling has announced that FTR will go up against the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express for their upcoming event on January 22, 2[...]