Updated Card For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2021

The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view following Monday's WWE RAW.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Below is the current announced so far:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz