WWE Monday Night RAW Results [12/06/2021]
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 06, 2021
Here are your results for tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW.
Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match
Zelina Vega def. Nikki A.S.H.
The Street Profits def. AJ Styles and Omos
United States Championship: Damian Priest def. Robert Roode Bianca Belair def. Doudrop via Countout
The Mysterios def. American Alpha (RK-Bro-Nament)
Finn Balor def. T-BAR
WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan
