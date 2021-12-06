AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 6th 2021) 

It's Monday, you know what that means! Time for another episode of YouTube's greatest wrestling show that comes out on Monday as we get 7 matches on AEW Dark Elevation. With Tony Schiavone back on commentary this week alongside Eddie Kingston and Mark Henry at the start of the show, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Riho defeated Angelica Risk via Pinfall (3:33)

Riho, who has a title match coming up, starts us off here on AEW Dark Elevation as she faces off with Angelica Risk who's back for her fourth match in AEW. Risk has Riho in trouble early on but she spends too long wasting time twerking and blowing kisses. Riho turns the tables and hits a Tiger Feint Kick and a Crossbody for two. Risk gets back on top once again with a DDT but that's the last offence she gets and Riho flips the momentum with a Northern Lights Suplex and finishes it off with the double knee strike.

The Nightmare Family (Dustin Rhodes, Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, JD Drake & Cezar Bononi) w/ Ryan Nemeth via Pinfall (5:03)

Fun little trios match involving all signed talent here on Elevation. Lee & Brock work on Peter until he escapes to tag in JD Drake who flips the momentum. Brock and JD go back and forth for a while but the Wingmen take any cheap shot they can to get on top and they all attack Brock when JD hits the guillotine. The Wingmen take over and utilise quick tags and Avalon almost pins Anderson. Brock fights back with A DDT on JD and tags in Dustin who runs wild on Avalon and all of his team mates one by one. Johnson takes out Bononi and Nemeth with a dive. Anderson takes out JD Drake with a Spinebuster and Dustin Rhodes hits the Final Reckoning to get the win.

Brian Pillman Jr w/ Julia Hart defeated Serpentico w/ Luther via Pinfall (3:03)

Serpentico gets on top of Brian Pillman Jr to begin this match and beats him down for a while but it doesn't last long as Pillman fires back with Chops & Forearms. He gets a two with a Jackhammer but Serpentico grabs the ropes. Serpentico gets the better of Pillman on the top rope, knocking him off and following up with a Senton for two. Luther gets involved and slams Serpentico on the Apron, missing Pillman altogether and Brian hits Air Pillman to pick up the win.

The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo & Anthony Ogogo) defeated Baron Black, Shawn Hoodrich, Tony Vincita & JD Munoz via Knock Out (2:12)

Baron Black returns with some more friends and not all of them are giant black men this time. This is basically a match to show off Anthony Ogogo and he finishes the match with a literal Knock Out Punch. He also hit a nice-looking Olympic Slam. Welcome back to the Guv'nor.

Abadon & Ryo Mizunami defeated Emi Sakura & The Bunny w/ Mei Suruga via Pinfall (4:00)

Weird teams in the women's division have become the norm recently and there might be no weirder team to date than Abadon & Ryo Mizunami. In the match we get a little bit of back and forth before Abadon puts The Bunny away with a bad ass looking move we never get a name for.

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) defeated Brandon Tate & Brent Tate via Pinfall (2:47)

I've been watching AEW's YouTube content long enough to remember when Jurassic Express were regular performers on every show and now, they've elevated themselves to the point that I don't remember the last time we got to see them here! They have a nice match with the Tate brothers here before Luchasaurus hits a Double Chokeslam and then tags in Jungle Boy to hit the Thoracic Express and JB gets the pin.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) via Pinfall (1:57)

The Infantry of Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo look great to start off but it doesn't take too long for Caster to get involved from the outside and that allows Bowens to take out Carlie and tag in Caster to hit the Mic drop for the simple win.

Well, that was an easy way to start off the wrestling week. Meet back here tomorrow and we'll discuss AEW Dark too! Let's hope for less than 10 matches on there this week.