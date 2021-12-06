Damian Priest To Defend U.S. Title In Open Challenge On Tonight's WWE RAW

Priest retained his United States title against Apollo Crew last week, prior to that he issued another challenge two weeks ago and defeated Sami Zayn.

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will be defending his title on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network.

Matt Hardy Provides Update On Brother Jeff Following WWE Live Event Incident

As previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from a WWE Live event over the weekend after appearing sluggish in the ring, little is kno[...] Dec 06 - As previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from a WWE Live event over the weekend after appearing sluggish in the ring, little is kno[...]

AEW Star Appearing In E! Network Reality Show

AEW star Austin Gunn has been announced as a cast member on the upcoming ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ reality show which broadcasts on[...] Dec 06 - AEW star Austin Gunn has been announced as a cast member on the upcoming ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ reality show which broadcasts on[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Viewership For Thanksgiving Eve AEW Dynamite

On the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the viewership for the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite on TNT: “Like [...] Dec 06 - On the latest Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the viewership for the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite on TNT: “Like [...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Big Jump, But Still Below 500,000 Viewers

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has released the viewership data for last week’s December 3, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. The hou[...] Dec 06 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has released the viewership data for last week’s December 3, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. The hou[...]

WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership Since Final ThunderDome Episode

December 3, 2021 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX saw the ratings fall from the week previous. The 2-hour broadcast averaged 2.030 millio[...] Dec 06 - December 3, 2021 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX saw the ratings fall from the week previous. The 2-hour broadcast averaged 2.030 millio[...]

Jim Ross On Which AEW Stars He Believes Have The Most Promising Future

During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about which wrestlers in AEW he feels have the most promising future. “Based on aptitud[...] Dec 06 - During the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about which wrestlers in AEW he feels have the most promising future. “Based on aptitud[...]

Buff Bagwell Told WWE He Would Wrestle For Free

Buff Bagwell was recently a guest on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast, where he revealed that he offered WWE his services as a star for free just to[...] Dec 06 - Buff Bagwell was recently a guest on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast, where he revealed that he offered WWE his services as a star for free just to[...]

Crowbar Tells Story Behind His AEW Stint

Crowbar was recently a guest on Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore podcast, where he spoke about his brief stint in AEW that happened earlier this year[...] Dec 06 - Crowbar was recently a guest on Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore podcast, where he spoke about his brief stint in AEW that happened earlier this year[...]

MLW Reportedly Teaming Up With VICE For New Project In Hawaii

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Major League Wrestling and VICE are teaming up for a new project. Filming in Hawaii, this seems to be a [...] Dec 06 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Major League Wrestling and VICE are teaming up for a new project. Filming in Hawaii, this seems to be a [...]

On This Day [12/6]: WWF Sunday Night HeAT 1998: Mankind vs. Undertaker Main Event

On this day back in 1998, the WWF brought an episode of Sunday Night HeAT, which featured a main event of Mankind vs. The Undertaker. You can watch t[...] Dec 06 - On this day back in 1998, the WWF brought an episode of Sunday Night HeAT, which featured a main event of Mankind vs. The Undertaker. You can watch t[...]

Adam Cole Talks AEW Run Thus Far, The "BOOM" Spot In His Entrance

Adam Cole was recently a guest on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, where he spoke about his tenure thus far in AEW. “I had really high hopes [...] Dec 06 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, where he spoke about his tenure thus far in AEW. “I had really high hopes [...]

Update On The Miz & Maryse Returning To WWE Television

The Miz and Maryse made their returns to WWE on last week’s edition of RAW on USA Network. In an update from PWInsider, Maryse is back on the R[...] Dec 06 - The Miz and Maryse made their returns to WWE on last week’s edition of RAW on USA Network. In an update from PWInsider, Maryse is back on the R[...]

Will Ospreay No Longer Appearing For Major League Wrestling

Will Ospreay is no longer scheduled to debut for Major League Wrestling (MLW), according to a report from SEScoops. MLW announced in October that Osp[...] Dec 06 - Will Ospreay is no longer scheduled to debut for Major League Wrestling (MLW), according to a report from SEScoops. MLW announced in October that Osp[...]

Jerry 'The King' Lawler Signs New WWE Contract

Jerry "The King" Lawler has signed a new WWE contract. The news of the WWE Hall Of Famer re-signing with WWE was first reported by PWInsider who reve[...] Dec 06 - Jerry "The King" Lawler has signed a new WWE contract. The news of the WWE Hall Of Famer re-signing with WWE was first reported by PWInsider who reve[...]

Liv Morgan Addresses Criticism Of Recent WWE RAW Promo

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan addressed criticism of her recent promo where she refere[...] Dec 06 - During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan addressed criticism of her recent promo where she refere[...]

Jade Cargill Slams Fans Who Dislike Black Female Wrestlers

AEW star Jade Cargill has spoken out on social media against some fans who have been complaining about black female wrestlers, she tweeted that she is[...] Dec 06 - AEW star Jade Cargill has spoken out on social media against some fans who have been complaining about black female wrestlers, she tweeted that she is[...]

The Legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express To Wrestle AEW Tag Team

Big Time Wrestling has announced that FTR will go up against the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express for their upcoming event on January 22, 2[...] Dec 06 - Big Time Wrestling has announced that FTR will go up against the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express for their upcoming event on January 22, 2[...]

WWE Live Results From Corpus Christi, Texas - 12/5/21

The following are results from Sunday’s WWE Live event from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, courtesy of Fightful: - Miz TV[...] Dec 06 - The following are results from Sunday’s WWE Live event from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, courtesy of Fightful: - Miz TV[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For Two New Ring Names

WWE has filed trademarks for two new ring names. The company filed for "Jinny" and "Xyon Quinn" both on December 1, 2021 with The United States Paten[...] Dec 06 - WWE has filed trademarks for two new ring names. The company filed for "Jinny" and "Xyon Quinn" both on December 1, 2021 with The United States Paten[...]

Jim Cornette Reveals Who Roddy Piper Would Like In Wrestling Today

Jim Cornette has given a lot of praise to MJF in recent months, previously comparing him to the late great Roddy Piper. During his most J[...] Dec 06 - Jim Cornette has given a lot of praise to MJF in recent months, previously comparing him to the late great Roddy Piper. During his most J[...]

Tonight's WWE RAW Preview - Steel Cage Match, Women's Title On The Line, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW rolls into the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee with fresh build toward WWE Day 1. WWE has already announced that RAW will f[...] Dec 06 - Tonight’s WWE RAW rolls into the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee with fresh build toward WWE Day 1. WWE has already announced that RAW will f[...]

Lacey Evans Reveals Impressive Physique 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Lacey Evans has been off WWE television for a while now, if you're not aware she took time out to start a family and recently gave birth to a baby gir[...] Dec 06 - Lacey Evans has been off WWE television for a while now, if you're not aware she took time out to start a family and recently gave birth to a baby gir[...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals Who Is 'The Best Character In Wrestling' Today

During his most recent After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was discussing the current WWE product and revealed there is one name that really stands [...] Dec 06 - During his most recent After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was discussing the current WWE product and revealed there is one name that really stands [...]