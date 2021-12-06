AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Big Jump, But Still Below 500,000 Viewers
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2021
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has released the viewership data for last week’s December 3, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.
The hour broadcast pulled in 499,000 viewers, this was up on the 431,000 viewers for the post-Thanksgiving episode which was the second-lowest viewership for the brand since it launched in August.
In terms of the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage scored a 0.18 rating with 241,000 viewers, which is pretty much the same as the week previous.
Showbuzz Daily reports the show finished No. 16 on cable for the night.
Check Out the Surprise Finish When FTR Battles Pac & Penta in the Main Event | AEW Rampage, 12/3/21
