Buff Bagwell Told WWE He Would Wrestle For Free

Buff Bagwell was recently a guest on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast, where he revealed that he offered WWE his services as a star for free just to try to get an opportunity.

“I even offered Laurinaitis, when he was running things, I offered him, I said, ‘Look, bring me in for a month, bring me in for two weeks, bring me in for a week. Whatever you wanna decide to bring me in for, bring me in for.’ I said, ‘I’ll wrestle it for free.’ I said, ‘Pay for my trans[port], but I’ll wrestle it for free.'”

“I wanna tell the whole story too again and get it straight because it’s never been really straightened out on what Jim Ross said, how he said it, why he said it. It’s still wide open on really not clearing it up, and he [Conrad Thompson] is really blown away on why did I not get a second chance.”