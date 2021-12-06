Update On The Miz & Maryse Returning To WWE Television

The Miz and Maryse made their returns to WWE on last week’s edition of RAW on USA Network.

In an update from PWInsider, Maryse is back on the RAW roster and will be appearing regularly for the red brand moving forward. There has been some internal discussion about having Beth Phoenix involved in the Edge vs Miz storyline.

Miz and Maryse are also currently filming for the next season of Miz & Mrs, which was renewed for a third season a couple of months back.

The show will return to USA Network in 2022.

The most must-see couple in WWE history emerges to rain on Edge’s return parade, leading to an intense verbal exchange.