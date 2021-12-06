WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express To Wrestle AEW Tag Team
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2021
Big Time Wrestling has announced that FTR will go up against the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express for their upcoming event on January 22, 2022
This will be the first time both teams have met in the ring.
SATURDAY JANUARY 22, 2022 SPARTANBURG SC – Big Time Wrestling returns with a Supercard to The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
The fans have demanded it, FTR has demanded it! BTW brings you, for the first time ever, FTR facing the legendary Rock’n’Roll Express to determine who can truly claim tag team supremacy. Plus it’s Winner Take All when Jerry “The King” Lawler puts his crown on the line against George South’s disgusting jacket. BIG Money Matt Hardy returns to battle CW Anderson.
Scotty 2 Hotty returns to the ring after a 5 year absence and Brock Anderson makes his BTW debut accompanied by his father The Enforcer Arn Anderson. Plus The Total Package Lex Luger, NWA Legend Magnum TA and all the stars of Big Time Wrestling. Photos and autographs 5:30PM-7:30PM. Belltime 7:30PM.
