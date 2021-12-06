Eric Bischoff Reveals Who Is 'The Best Character In Wrestling' Today
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2021
During his most recent
After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was discussing the current WWE product and revealed there is one name that really stands out for him, and put over as the best character in pro wrestling today.
“Just to watch Becky [Lynch]. And I say that – I mean, she is the best character in wrestling right now. I mean, she is so authentic. You know, I was thinking about this. It’s funny you brought her name up. I was thinking about her a little while ago.”
“Somebody asked me a question; it was in an earlier interview about what’s missing? Why doesn’t wrestling feel the way it felt before. I think it’s authenticity. There are so very few authentic-feeling characters, especially in WWE, because everything is so well-crafted and polished, except for Becky. Even her social media, there is something special about her as a performer. She really gets it. So, I watch her.”
Do you agree with Eric Bischoff?
