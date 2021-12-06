The event will take place on place on January 4, 2022 and will be the second New Year’s Evil event following the very first which took place in January of 2021.

WWE announced on Sunday night during the 2021 WarGames pay-per-view event that the first NXT event of 2022 will be a New Year’s Evil-themed episode.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Announces The Return Of NXT’s 'New Year’s Evil' Event

WWE announced on Sunday night during the 2021 WarGames pay-per-view event that the first NXT event of 2022 will be a New Year’s Evil-themed episode. The event will take place on place on Januar[...] Dec 06 - WWE announced on Sunday night during the 2021 WarGames pay-per-view event that the first NXT event of 2022 will be a New Year’s Evil-themed episode. The event will take place on place on Januar[...]

Jeff Hardy Sent Home During WWE Live Event Following An Incident

PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Hardy was not at the Corpus Christi, TX WWE Live event on Sunday night and was instead replaced by Rey Mysterio. That in itself is not odd, as cards are always subjec[...] Dec 06 - PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Hardy was not at the Corpus Christi, TX WWE Live event on Sunday night and was instead replaced by Rey Mysterio. That in itself is not odd, as cards are always subjec[...]

Update On Two NXT Stars Possibly Departing WWE

Johnny Gargano may have wrestled his last match with WWE at the WarGames event last night but it appears he is not done with the company just yet. Following the live pay-per-view broadcast, Gargano t[...] Dec 06 - Johnny Gargano may have wrestled his last match with WWE at the WarGames event last night but it appears he is not done with the company just yet. Following the live pay-per-view broadcast, Gargano t[...]

NXT WarGames 2021 Results - 12/5/21

Featured below are complete NXT WarGames results from Sunday, December 5, 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. NXT WARGAMES PRE-SHOW (12/5/2021) This year's NXT WarGa[...] Dec 06 - Featured below are complete NXT WarGames results from Sunday, December 5, 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. NXT WARGAMES PRE-SHOW (12/5/2021) This year's NXT WarGa[...]

Peacock Issues Advisory For Tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames Live Stream

WWE NXT WarGames takes place live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Ahead of the final NXT pay-per-view of 2021, the Peacock streaming service sent out an email advising fa[...] Dec 05 - WWE NXT WarGames takes place live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Ahead of the final NXT pay-per-view of 2021, the Peacock streaming service sent out an email advising fa[...]

Bray Wyatt’s Twitter Account Hacked By Scammer

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was hacked by a scammer on Twitter today. The scammer was trying to sell PS5 consoles to Rotunda's followers, with one tweet reading: "Fireflies I w[...] Dec 05 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was hacked by a scammer on Twitter today. The scammer was trying to sell PS5 consoles to Rotunda's followers, with one tweet reading: "Fireflies I w[...]

Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda Talks Lax Rules During The Attitude Era

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda was asked during a recent Monday Mailbag show if the referees during The Attitude Era were instructed not to count wrestlers out when the action spilled outside the ring[...] Dec 05 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda was asked during a recent Monday Mailbag show if the referees during The Attitude Era were instructed not to count wrestlers out when the action spilled outside the ring[...]

Honky Tonk Man Reveals Randy Savage Would Throw Up Before Major WWE Events

On the latest episode of “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man appeared. Highlights below: On how he became Intercontinental Champion in 1987: [...] Dec 05 - On the latest episode of “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man appeared. Highlights below: On how he became Intercontinental Champion in 1987: [...]

Tommaso Ciampa Thanks Johnny Gargano Ahead Of Tonight's WarGames

Tommaso Ciampa recently took to his Instagram to share some possibly final words to Johnny Gargano ahead of tonight's NXT WarGames. "If tonight is the last time we share a ring together, then I've [...] Dec 05 - Tommaso Ciampa recently took to his Instagram to share some possibly final words to Johnny Gargano ahead of tonight's NXT WarGames. "If tonight is the last time we share a ring together, then I've [...]

GLCW Blizzard Brawl Results

GLCW held their Blizzard Brawl event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: * Mustafa won a battle royal * Joey “Jet” Avalon def. Shannon Moore * Russ Jones def. Koda [...] Dec 05 - GLCW held their Blizzard Brawl event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: * Mustafa won a battle royal * Joey “Jet” Avalon def. Shannon Moore * Russ Jones def. Koda [...]

List Of Producers On Last Friday Night's SmackDown (12/3/2021)

Fightful Select is reporting the producers for this Friday's episode of SmackDown. Ken Doane and Michael Hayes were listed as producers for the main event and segments with Lesnar. War Raiders vs.[...] Dec 05 - Fightful Select is reporting the producers for this Friday's episode of SmackDown. Ken Doane and Michael Hayes were listed as producers for the main event and segments with Lesnar. War Raiders vs.[...]

Corey Graves Praises The Miz As WWE's "Most Unsung Yet Valuable Player"

During the latest WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves spoke about The Miz. “Miz is, in my opinion, for my money, maybe the most unsung yet valuable player in WWE. Because for years, until recent[...] Dec 05 - During the latest WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves spoke about The Miz. “Miz is, in my opinion, for my money, maybe the most unsung yet valuable player in WWE. Because for years, until recent[...]

Shawn Michaels Talks NXT's Motives, Tonight's WarGames

Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Jim Varsallone, where he spoke about NXT being focused more on the performance aspect of professional wrestling. “That’s what’s so exciting and [...] Dec 05 - Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Jim Varsallone, where he spoke about NXT being focused more on the performance aspect of professional wrestling. “That’s what’s so exciting and [...]

ROH Women's Championship Match Set For Final Battle, Updated Card

On the latest episode of Ring of Honor, Willow defeated Mandy Leon to become the number one contender for the ROH Women's Championship. Willow will now face Rok-C at ROH Final Battle on December 11th[...] Dec 05 - On the latest episode of Ring of Honor, Willow defeated Mandy Leon to become the number one contender for the ROH Women's Championship. Willow will now face Rok-C at ROH Final Battle on December 11th[...]

NJPW World Tag League & Best Of The Super Juniors Standings (12/5/2021)

Another night of New Japan Pro Wrestling World Tag League, as well as the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament has gone down, which has updated the rankings. The rankings are as follows: World Tag[...] Dec 05 - Another night of New Japan Pro Wrestling World Tag League, as well as the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament has gone down, which has updated the rankings. The rankings are as follows: World Tag[...]

MLW Azteca And The Crash Results

MLW Azteca And The Crash took place on December 3rd from Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. The results are as follows: - Proximo def. Toto - EJ Nduka def. Unknown Name - [...] Dec 05 - MLW Azteca And The Crash took place on December 3rd from Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. The results are as follows: - Proximo def. Toto - EJ Nduka def. Unknown Name - [...]

WWE Live Event Results (12/4/2021) Edinburg, Texas

WWE held a live event in Edinburg, Texas, which in addition to having some big matches, also featured an exclusive episode of MizTV for the live audience. The results are as follows: * RK-Bro &[...] Dec 05 - WWE held a live event in Edinburg, Texas, which in addition to having some big matches, also featured an exclusive episode of MizTV for the live audience. The results are as follows: * RK-Bro &[...]

Bron Breakker Reveals He Came Up With His Own WWE NXT Ring Name

During an interview with Daily DDT, Bron Breakker spoke about how he himself came up with his ring name in NXT. “We were just sitting around one day and I’m like, ‘Well, when I us[...] Dec 05 - During an interview with Daily DDT, Bron Breakker spoke about how he himself came up with his ring name in NXT. “We were just sitting around one day and I’m like, ‘Well, when I us[...]

Baron Black Discusses His Short Stint In AEW

During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Baron Black looked back at his short stent with AEW, and how he built a trusting relationship with the promotion. Black is currently focused [...] Dec 05 - During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Baron Black looked back at his short stent with AEW, and how he built a trusting relationship with the promotion. Black is currently focused [...]

Raquel Gonzalez Comments On NXT Feeling 'Weird' Without Triple H

During an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, WWE NXT 2.0 star Raquel Gonzalez commented it feeling "weird" to be involved with NXT without Triple H while he recovers from a recent "cardiac event" and[...] Dec 05 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, WWE NXT 2.0 star Raquel Gonzalez commented it feeling "weird" to be involved with NXT without Triple H while he recovers from a recent "cardiac event" and[...]

NWA Star Rushed To Hospital Following Hard Times 2 Pay-Per-View

A report from PWInsider reveals Elijah “Pope” Burke was rushed to an Atlanta hospital last night following the NWA’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view. Burke was hurt badly during the [...] Dec 05 - A report from PWInsider reveals Elijah “Pope” Burke was rushed to an Atlanta hospital last night following the NWA’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view. Burke was hurt badly during the [...]

Backstage News On NWA, Why Hard Times 2 Had A Small Crowd, Raven Joins Commentary & More

The reason Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view had such a small crowd in attendance was because the company found out on November 30, that only 90 fans would be allowed at the show si[...] Dec 05 - The reason Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view had such a small crowd in attendance was because the company found out on November 30, that only 90 fans would be allowed at the show si[...]

GCW So Alive Results - 12/4/21

GCW held their So Alive show on Saturday night, with the Brisoces defending their titles and more. Check out the full results below courtesy of Fightful: - Joey Janela defeated ASF - Tony Deppen def[...] Dec 05 - GCW held their So Alive show on Saturday night, with the Brisoces defending their titles and more. Check out the full results below courtesy of Fightful: - Joey Janela defeated ASF - Tony Deppen def[...]

NWA Hard Times 2 Results - 12/4/21

NWA held their Hard Times 2 event this weekend from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of F4WOnline.com: - Anthony Mayweather def. Jax Dane. - The He[...] Dec 05 - NWA held their Hard Times 2 event this weekend from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of F4WOnline.com: - Anthony Mayweather def. Jax Dane. - The He[...]