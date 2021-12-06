Update On Two NXT Stars Possibly Departing WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2021
Johnny Gargano may have wrestled his last match with WWE at the WarGames event last night but it appears he is not done with the company just yet.
Following the live pay-per-view broadcast, Gargano told the fans that he will "tell-all" this Tuesday night on NXT 2.0. He is currently working on an extended contract which is due to expire on 12/10, so it will be interesting to see if he stays on with WWE or if this is really the last of Gargano in NXT.
In addition to this, Kyle O’Reilly will go up against his former tag team partner Von Wagner this Tuesday night. It is believed this will be O'Reilly's last match with the brand.
https://wrestlr.me/72567/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 06
Dec 06 - WWE announced on Sunday night during the 2021 WarGames pay-per-view event that the first NXT event of 2022 will be a New Year’s Evil-themed epis[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Hardy was not at the Corpus Christi, TX WWE Live event on Sunday night and was instead replaced by Rey Mysterio. Tha[...]
Dec 06
Dec 06 - Johnny Gargano may have wrestled his last match with WWE at the WarGames event last night but it appears he is not done with the company just yet. Fo[...]
Dec 06 NXT WarGames 2021 Results - 12/5/21 Featured below are complete NXT WarGames results from Sunday, December 5, 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. NXT WA[...]
Dec 06 - Featured below are complete NXT WarGames results from Sunday, December 5, 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. NXT WA[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - WWE NXT WarGames takes place live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Ahead of the final NXT pay-per-view of 2021, the Peaco[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was hacked by a scammer on Twitter today. The scammer was trying to sell PS5 consoles to Rotunda's [...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda was asked during a recent Monday Mailbag show if the referees during The Attitude Era were instructed not to count wres[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - On the latest episode of “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man appeared. Highlights below: On[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - Tommaso Ciampa recently took to his Instagram to share some possibly final words to Johnny Gargano ahead of tonight's NXT WarGames. "If tonight is [...]
Dec 05 GLCW Blizzard Brawl Results GLCW held their Blizzard Brawl event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: * Mustafa won a battle royal * Joey “Jet” [...]
Dec 05 - GLCW held their Blizzard Brawl event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: * Mustafa won a battle royal * Joey “Jet” [...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - Fightful Select is reporting the producers for this Friday's episode of SmackDown. Ken Doane and Michael Hayes were listed as producers for the mai[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - During the latest WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves spoke about The Miz. “Miz is, in my opinion, for my money, maybe the most unsung yet valua[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Jim Varsallone, where he spoke about NXT being focused more on the performance aspect of professional wrestling. [...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - On the latest episode of Ring of Honor, Willow defeated Mandy Leon to become the number one contender for the ROH Women's Championship. Willow will n[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - Another night of New Japan Pro Wrestling World Tag League, as well as the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament has gone down, which has updated the ra[...]
Dec 05 MLW Azteca And The Crash Results MLW Azteca And The Crash took place on December 3rd from Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. The results are as follows: - P[...]
Dec 05 - MLW Azteca And The Crash took place on December 3rd from Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. The results are as follows: - P[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - WWE held a live event in Edinburg, Texas, which in addition to having some big matches, also featured an exclusive episode of MizTV for the live audie[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - During an interview with Daily DDT, Bron Breakker spoke about how he himself came up with his ring name in NXT. “We were just sitting around [...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Baron Black looked back at his short stent with AEW, and how he built a trusting relationshi[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, WWE NXT 2.0 star Raquel Gonzalez commented it feeling "weird" to be involved with NXT without Triple H w[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - A report from PWInsider reveals Elijah “Pope” Burke was rushed to an Atlanta hospital last night following the NWA’s Hard Times[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - The reason Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view had such a small crowd in attendance was because the company found out on November 30,[...]
Dec 05 GCW So Alive Results - 12/4/21 GCW held their So Alive show on Saturday night, with the Brisoces defending their titles and more. Check out the full results below courtesy of Fightf[...]
Dec 05 - GCW held their So Alive show on Saturday night, with the Brisoces defending their titles and more. Check out the full results below courtesy of Fightf[...]
Dec 05 NWA Hard Times 2 Results - 12/4/21 NWA held their Hard Times 2 event this weekend from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of F4WOnline.c[...]
Dec 05 - NWA held their Hard Times 2 event this weekend from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of F4WOnline.c[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05 - Check out the results from AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 from Monterrey, Mexico below, courtesy of RAJAH.com: Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide recently held th[...]