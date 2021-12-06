Update On Two NXT Stars Possibly Departing WWE

Johnny Gargano may have wrestled his last match with WWE at the WarGames event last night but it appears he is not done with the company just yet.

Following the live pay-per-view broadcast, Gargano told the fans that he will "tell-all" this Tuesday night on NXT 2.0. He is currently working on an extended contract which is due to expire on 12/10, so it will be interesting to see if he stays on with WWE or if this is really the last of Gargano in NXT.

In addition to this, Kyle O’Reilly will go up against his former tag team partner Von Wagner this Tuesday night. It is believed this will be O'Reilly's last match with the brand.