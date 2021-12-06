NXT WarGames 2021 Results - 12/5/21

Featured below are complete NXT WarGames results from Sunday, December 5, 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

NXT WARGAMES PRE-SHOW (12/5/2021)

This year's NXT WarGames pre-show kicks off with the WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. trademark signature and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. and hear the voice of Sam Roberts introducing us to the show.

We see the camera settle in the pre-show panel area, where we see Roberts standing alongside McKenzie Mitchell and the two begin talking about tonight's show as the crowd roars behind them. They begin running down the lineup for the show this evening as the official match graphics are displayed on the screen.

After they finish the rundown of tonight's card, they introduce the first elaborate pre-match video package, which tells the story leading up to a particular match. In this case, we get an in-depth look at the events and moments that led to tonight's Men's WarGames bout pitting Team NXT 2.0 vs. Team Black & Gold.

From there, we shoot back at the pre-show area where Roberts and McKenzie react to the package and begin giving their thoughts on the ongoing rivalry that sees the old school talent and the new class of 2.0 stars making their cases for being the superior of the two.

Now we shoot to a WWE Digital Exclusive from this past Tuesday night's WarGames 2021 "go-home" edition of NXT. We see LA Knight talking to the other members of Team Black & Gold before turning his attention directly into the camera.

Knight talks about Team 2.0 having the WarGames advantage and then talks about how himself, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne being the type of talent that thrives when under pressure. Then the NXT World Champion Ciampa speaks up with a brief message. Knight says "game on" to end their pre-match promo segment.

We then shoot to the locker room of Team 2.0. We hear from each of the members of the team, with Bron Breakker entering and joining the rest of 2.0, where he comments on their being an issue with who is the leader of the team. They wrap up their pre-WarGames promo segment here on the pre-show and then we shift back to the panel area where Roberts and McKenzie react to the segments that just aired.

They shift to the "Hair vs. Hair" match scheduled for tonight between Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson before we take a brief commercial time-out. Once the ad break wraps up, we hear some live-read promotional considerations from Sam Roberts before the next elaborate video package for the Grimes-Hudson stipulation match airs.

The Credit One Bank "One To Watch" sponsored segment of the pre-show is next. We see McKenzie and Roberts in the ring with a barber chair, where they give their comments reacting to the Grimes-Hudson pre-match package. They each give their picks on who is going to win and ask the crowd in attendance who they agree with. Not many seemed to side with Roberts, which he joked about with a brief quip before they wrap up the promotional pre-show segment.

Now we hear the set-up for the next video package that tells the story heading into another bout from the card for tonight. With that said, we see the build-up to tonight's NXT Cruiserweight Championship match that will see Roderick Strong putting his title on-the-line against Joe Gacy. From there we head back inside the ring in the CWC where Roberts and McKenzie quickly react to the package.

They send things over to the WWE's The Bump hosting area where we hear Strong-Gacy comments from Matt Camp and Ryan Pappola. They also quickly give their thoughts on the Grimes-Hudson match, the tag-team title match with Imperium defending against Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner, and finally, the Men's & Women's WarGames matches. From there they send the broadcast back inside the CWC where Roberts hits the WWE Draft Kings ad again, which includes the special promo code for the special offer for tonight's show.

After that, Roberts introduces the next video package. We see the full story that led to the Women's WarGames match that goes down this evening between Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai against the team of Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade and Kay Lee Ray.

Once the Women's WarGames package wraps up, Roberts and McKenzie introduce special guest, sports entertainment personality Denise Salcedo in a split-screen window. The three give their thoughts on the package and tonight's Women's WarGames match before we see a live shot of the two women's teams walking down the hallways in the locker room. We return inside the CWC as the horn sounds and the cage is lowered down over the ring. They wrap up the pre-show and then we transition over to the NXT WarGames 2021 main attraction for this evening.

NXT WARGAMES RESULTS (12/5/2021)

The WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. signature flashes across the screen again and then the elaborate "cold open" video package airs to get us ready for the NXT WarGames 2021 special event.

We shoot inside the CWC again where we hear the commentary trio of Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett and on her last night as part of the NXT broadcast team, Beth Phoenix.

The camera pans around the venue and settles inside the WarGames cage lowered over the ring where we see Joseph, Barrett and Phoenix. They introduce us to tonight's show, address it being the final night on the commentary team for "The Glamaon," and then they get us ready for our opening contest of the show.

WOMEN'S WARGAMES MATCH

Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade & Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne

The ring announcer takes over from there, as he welcomes us to the show and begins his formal pre-match introductions for our first bout of the evening. With that said, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Raquel Gonzalez, and finally, Kay Lee Ray each make their individual ring entrance, with Ray bringing a baseball bat with her to the ring.

We hear the commentary team react to Kay Lee Ray having a baseball bat with her and then she and the rest of her teammates enter the ring. The theme for Toxic Attraction hits and out comes the trio of Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane. They are then joined by Dakota Kai, who gets a separate ring entrance. The team heads to the ring.

Three members of each team is locked inside the cage outside of the ring and in goes the first two members of each team as our opener is about to get underway. Kay Lee Ray is in for her team, as is Dakota Kai. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.

Early on we see some back-and-forth action from both, which quickly gets violent, as each are slamming face-first into the WarGames cage. Some kendo sticks are brought into the mix. Kai blasts Ray with one of them and then puts two of them across the bottom ropes of the two rings inside the WarGames cage.

Kai appears to be setting Ray up for a big spot on the kendo sticks, however Ray ends up fighting back into the offensive lead. She then grabs the baseball bat she brought to the ring with her. Before she can use it, Kai leaps off the top-rope and splashes onto Ray.

Ray ends up taking over again and she sets a third kendo stick across the bottom ropes of the two rings. She hoists Kai up and hits an inverted suplex, with Kai crashing and burning onto the kendo sticks. Finally, the countdown clock appears and expires. Cora Jade grabs a skateboard and is now in as the next member of her team.

Cora Jade and Kay Lee Ray now have the two-on-one advantage over Kai. They begin the numbers game advantage beatdown of Kai, including some shots with the skateboard. The commentators talk about Cora Jade being the youngest person to compete in a WarGames match in history. The two-on-one beatdown continues as the crowd reacts.

We see a shot of Toxic Attraction still waiting in their cage for the clock to expire so one of them can even up the numbers disadvantage in the ring, which has seen Kai get dominated throughout the entire three-minute duration. Kai ends up shifting the momentum into her favor just as the countdown clock appears and runs down.

The next member of Kai's team is headed in now, and it's who the fans were chanting for, as Gigi Dolin emerges and grabs a bag full of foreign objects and a trash can before heading into the ring. She throws the trash can into the face of Jade and then comes off the top-rope with a splash onto her.

She turns her attention to Ray and beats her down while Kai finally fully recovers and joins her in the two-on-two battle, which they are dominating at this point in the contest. The countdown clock appears and wraps up and then we see Ray and Jade head back into the numbers game advantage as the third member of their team, Io Shirai, heads into the ring as the fans begin chanting her name.

Io Shirai grabs a chair from under the ring and throws it into the ring. She then grabs a trash can and lid and throws them into the ring as well. She finally heads into the ring herself as the cage door is locked behind her. As soon as she steps through the ropes, she is blasted with a kick to the face that decks her. Kai and Dolin start to shift the offensive momentum into their favor, despite being on the wrong end of a three-on-two numbers game disadvantage.

Eventually the trio of Ray, Jade and Shirai shift the momentum back into their favor, however it doesn't last long as Dolin re-emerges and begins single-handedly returning the offensive lead back to her team just as the countdown clock appears and runs down. We see Jacy Jane of Toxic Attraction emerge and head to the ring. She grabs a table from under the ring and lets out a war cry as she heads into the ring with the fans chanting "We want tables!"

The camera pans over to show Mandy Rose as the final member of her team waiting to join the match and Raquel Gonzalez waiting to be included as well. Shirai fires up on offense and stacks a bunch of the opposition seated against the turnbuckles in the corner before charging into them and blasting them with multiple shots. The table is set up and the crowd again begins going nuts with chants. Jade climbs to the top of the cage and leaps off with a huge spot, crashing onto Jacy Jane.

We hear a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant as the crowd reacts to the big high spot and the commentary team talks about Jade's shoulder taking the brunt of the damage upon the crash-landing. She remains down longer than Jane, clutching onto her arm and screaming in pain. We watch as Io Shirai heads over and grabs the hand of Jade and yanks up on it to help pop it back into place.

Finally, the countdown clock appears on the screen and runs down. Raquel Gonzalez enters the ring with a bunch of trash cans, steel chairs and a steel shovel. She goes to enter the ring but the cage door is slammed shut before she can do so. She grabs a fire extinguisher and sprays the two holding the door shut and preventing her from entering the match. This backs them off long enough for her to push the cage door open.

Raquel Gonzalez heads into the ring and begins unleashing fury on her opposition. She stuffs Kai into one of the trash cans and does a version of the Cesaro Swing with her in it. She then launches the Kai-totting can onto the mat and kicks it. We see a double power bomb spot off the top rope and then another big high spot. The crowd reacts and then breaks out into a "We want Mandy!" chant as the final countdown clock before WarGames begins appears.

The clock expires and out comes Mandy Rose to join the mix as the final entrant. She grabs a chair and heads into the ring. She blasts Gonzalez with it and struts around the ring in arrogant fashion, as the camera catches the carnage and weaponary still laying everywhere to show how crazy this one has already been before WarGames officially begins. The two teams recover and grab whatever weapons they can find laying around and we see a standoff as fans chant "WarGames!"

WarGames now begins as the two teams will continue to duke it out until one member of either team gives up or a pin fall takes place. The fight is back on as the two teams collide and begin brawling. We see a pin attempt but Shirai runs over to break it up. Another near fall happens moments later but Jane breaks that one up. Gonzalez hits a big clothesline that decks one member of the opposition before she hoists Dolin up and sets her on the top rope. She then grabs Jane and walks over with intentions of connecting with a double spot until she is caught from behind before executing it.

Mandy Rose leads the rest of her team in an attempt to single out Gonzalez and get her to give up. Jade walks over with a kendo stick and the entire team of Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction begin stalking her from one of the rings to the other. They begin a four-on-one beatdown of her and try and cover her for the win. Jade somehow manages to kick out. The team continue to try and finish her off until Shirai heads over with a kendo stick and tries helping Jade out. This doesn't last long, however, as they begin ganging up on her as well. Finally, Jade goes for a cover and she actually gets the three count and the win for her team. Great opening match here this evening.

Winners: Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade & Kay Lee Ray

Team Black & Gold Talk About Significance Of Men's WarGames Match

After a quick commercial break, we return to a "Meet the Shaman" vignette for NXT 2.0. Then we shoot backstage where Team Black & Gold for the men's WarGames match are shown. They talk amongst themselves about their WarGames match tonight and how big it is for them.

They then talk about it also being a big deal personally for Johnny Gargano, likely referencing his wife, Candice LeRae, having their first child together and not being here for the first time in NXT WarGames history.

NXT Tag-Team Championships

Kyle O'Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Imperium (C)

Now we shoot back inside the CWC where the theme hits to bring out the team of Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner. The duo heads to the ring as they prepare for their tag-team title opportunity against the reigning champions in our next match of the evening.

As they settle into the ring and their music dies down, we hear the familiar sounds of Imperium's theme and out comes the defending champs, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. They head to and settle inside the ring as a WWE Draft Kings ad is read by the commentators.

The referee holds the tag titles up to show what these two teams will be competing for this evening. The bell sounds and we see O'Reilly and Barthel kick things off for their respective teams. O'Reilly fares well coming out of the gate, however Barthel gains the upper-hand and tags in Aichner.

Aichner picks up where Barthel left off, taking it to O'Reilly. He blasts him with a couple of big shots as Imperium establishes the early lead in this title contest. Barthel continues the beatdown of O'Reilly and then taunts him and the fans in arrogant fashion. This ends up backfiring, as O'Reilly recovers and begins firing up on offense with a big comeback.

O'Reilly finally makes the tag to Wagner, who comes in fresh and picks up where O'Reilly left off. Imperium then begins a lengthy beatdown of Wagner as O'Reilly is left on the ring apron watching as the champs enjoy the offensive lead.

We finally see Wagner make it to his corner where O'Reilly gets the hot tag and hits the ring and begins making a big comeback for his team. He locks a leg submission on the mat and looks to try and finish this one off until Aichner comes flying off the ropes with a double-jump moonsault that breaks up the hold.

The fans break out in a "This is awesome!" chant and then Imperium begins beating down O'Reilly and Wagner. Barthel and Wagner powder out to the ringside area while O'Reilly and Aichner duke it out in the ring. They trade kicks and then land one at the same time. They each crash to the canvas and remain down as the crowd fires up. O'Reilly finally gets up and he makes the tag.

Wagner comes in fresh and goes to work on Barthel. He tries to finish him off and goes for the pin fall, however Barthel kicks out and keeps this one alive. He eventually makes it to his corner for the tag. Aichner comes in and looks to help his team back into the lead. He hits another double jump moonsault, this time landing on Wagner on the floor. He heads back into the ring, but O'Reilly catches him coming in.

O'Reilly tries to get this one over with a pin fall victory, but again Imperium hangs on. He immediately transitions to a triangle choke and squeezes with everything he's got. It looks like Aichner passes out, however he springs back to life and escapes. He is joined by Barthel for the double-team Imperium bomb finisher. They follow that up with the pin fall on O'Reilly to win an excellent match and retain their tag titles in the process.

Winners and STILL NXT Tag-Team Champions: Imperium

Kyle O'Reilly Turns On Von Wagner

Kyle O'Reilly attacks Von Wagner after the match and leaves him laying. He exits the ring and the fans chant his name as we transition into another quick ad time-out.

McKenzie Mitchell With Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez & Legado del Fantasma

We return live backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Santos Escobar and Legedo del Fantasma. Escobar talks about how they are a family and their problems remain behind closed doors, so he won't be speaking about them as this time. Finally, Elektra Lopez says she is a grown ass woman, before wrapping up the quick segment.

Hair vs. Hair Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson

The video package airs to get us ready for our next match of the evening, which will be the "Hair vs. Hair Match" pitting Cameron Grimes one-on-one against Duke Hudson.

The two make their way out and head to the ring for this stipulation match. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one, which gets off to a quick start. The action spills out to the floor where Grimes hits a big high spot. Hudson shifts the momentum into his favor and then returns the action into the ring.

Grimes ends up fighting back into the lead briefly, but Hudson takes right back over once they head to the ringside area again. He launches him overhead with a big suplex and then rolls back into the ring and lets the referee begin his count. He gets to the count of eight and then Grimes recovers and rolls back in to keep this match alive.

As soon as Grimes rolls under the bottom rope, however, Hudson is waiting for him and starts putting the boots to him. Hudson enjoys a few minutes in the offensive driver's seat and then as they both come off the ropes we see Grimes splash onto Hudson, flipping over him and going right into a near fall attempt. Hudson kicks out, however Grimes continues to fight back into competitive form.

Grimes hits a crazy DDT spot after curling around Hudson's body. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt again, but Hudson kicks out. The action briefly heads to the floor again but re-enters the ring before anything significant happens. Hudson goes for a pin upon returning to the ring, but holds onto the ropes. The ref kicks his hands off, which leads to Grimes reversing the pin attempt. Hudson kicks out.

We see Grimes continue to rally back into the lead, as he is in the midst of a full offensive comeback. He heads to the top-rope and connects with a big splash for another near fall attempt, which Hudson once again kicks out of before the ref can count to three. The commentators speculate on whether or not Grimes was victim of another slow count as we see the immediate replay of the aforementioned spot.

Back live, Hudson counters a big move attempted by Grimes and goes for the cover. Grimes hangs on and keeps this one going. Hudson hoists Grimes up in the Razor's Edge position but Grimes escapes and hits a big counter that leads directly into a pin attempt. He gets the three count and pulls off the victory.

After the match, Grimes smiles and looks at Hudson. Hudson gets in a cheap shot and he sets Grimes in the barber's chair. He gets ready to shave his hair despite losing, however Grimes fights back and eventually gets Hudson in the chair. He begins to get to work with the hair clippers as the fans inside the CWC cheer him on.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong (C)

The pre-match video package airs to get us ready for our next bout of the evening. We see the events leading up to tonight's showdown between Joe Gacy and Roderick Strong for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

We return live and out comes Joe Gacy, accompanied by Harland. The commentators talk about him not coming alone, as Roderick Strong makes his way to the ring along with the rest of The Diamond Mine, which includes Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, Ivy Nile, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this championship contest. After some early back-and-forth action, Gacy starts to pull ahead into the offensive lead. He slams Strong down and goes for the cover, but the champ kicks out. The camera pans over and shows The Diamond Mine members watching on at ringside on one side of the ring, while Harland is also keeping a close eye on the action from the other side of the ring.

Meanwhile, Gacy continues to control the action in the ring. Strong lands a couple of shots back, but Gacy brushes them off and continues to work him over in the corner. Strong starts to fire back again, and this time he starts to build some momentum. He takes Gacy to the top-rope and connects with a big super-plex.

Gacy ends up fighting back into competitive form and he locks in his trademark submission on the champ, looking to put an end to this title contest. Instead, Strong escapes and then we see The Diamond Mine start to get involved from the ringside area. Harland goes over to help even the odds, and hoists up Ivy Nile, but Gacy ends up stopping him.

Back in the ring, Gacy looks to continue working over Strong, however the champ ends up shifting the momentum back in his favor before ultimately closing out the show and finishing off Gacy with a back-breaker across the spine. He picks up the pin fall victory and then is joined by The Diamond Mine to celebrate.

Winner and STILL NXT Cruiserweight Champion: Roderick Strong

Kyle O'Reilly Challenges Von Wagner To Steel Cage Match

We head to another quick commercial break and then we return live backstage. McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Kyle O'Reilly. She brings up the post-match scene involving himself and his tag-team partner, Von Wagner. O'Reilly says he wasn't surprised and then calls out Wagner for a steel cage match on Tuesday's post-WarGames edition of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network.

Men's WarGames Match

Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA Knight) vs. Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller & Tony D'Angelo)

Now the video package airs telling the story leading up to tonight's main event, which is the men's WarGames match pitting Team Black & Gold against Team 2.0.

We return live after the pre-match package wraps up and then the horn sounds and the WarGames cage is lowered over the double rings. The ring announcer then runs down the rules for the WarGames match.

From there, the theme hits to bring out Bron Breakker, as Team 2.0 will be heading to the ring first. The commentators continue to hype the forthcoming headline bout and then Grayson Waller theme hits to bring him out. Tony D'Angelo comes out next and settles at the ringside area. Finally, they are joined by the fourth and final member of their team, Carmelo Hayes.

The entire Team 2.0 group heads to the WarGames cage and it will be Carmelo Hayes who will be kicking things off for the team, as he settes inside the ring while the other three members are put in the cage outside of the ring.

Now the theme hits to bring out the NXT World Champion, as Tommaso Ciampa emerges as the crowd pops huge for the leader of Team Black & Gold. He heads out and waits for the other three members of his team to make their walks out. Next out is Pete Dunne. He joins Ciampa and waits while LA Knight makes his way out. Finally, Johnny Gargano emerges and soaks in the moment as the commentators and crowd show him a ton of love.

The Team Black & Gold group heads down to the ring together and then Gargano enters the ring, as he will be starting things off for his team. The other three head into the waiting cage. The bell sounds and we are finally off-and-running with our main event of the evening.

Early on both guys trade shots as the crowd makes a ton of noise. They break out into a "Johnny WarGames! Johnny WarGames!" chant as he begins to pull into the offensive lead. The two dive from the ring apron of opposing rings in this double-ring featured bout but missing their target. As they keep trying, finally Gargano connects and levels Hayes. The two end up on the top-rope and Gargano grabs Hayes' hair and slams him face-first into the WarGames cage as the crowd counts along with each shot.

We see the countdown clock appear and wind down. When it expires, we see Grayson Waller emerge to join Hayes and give Team 2.0 the early numbers game advantage. He enters the ring and stares down Gargano, who eventually heads over to the other ring where Waller is standing. The two finally begin going after it, and it is Waller hwo jumps into the offensive lead, hoisting Gargano up and dumping him down with a vengeance. He goes for another big slam but this time Gargano counters and connects with a hurricanrana.

Unfortunately, he isn't able to follow-up with much of anything, as we see Hayes recover and re-join Waller in beating Gargano down in a two-on-one attack. This continues and Gargano is starting to bleed. Regardless, he counters a big spot attempted by Hayes and Waller. This buys him a brief moment to recover, but again things don't go well for him. We see Trick Williams get involved outside the cage, reaching under the ring and climbing up with a steel chair. Waller and Hayes get it and begin to beat down Gargano in two-on-one fashion again.

The countdown clock appears again and when it winds down, it is Pete Dunne who emerges for Team Black & Gold to join Gargano and even up the numbers game. He immediately makes an impact, as he connects on Waller and Hayes with big spots while Gargano recovers. He takes Waller over to the WarGames cage and rubs his face on the meshed-metal.

Dunne and Gargano enjoy the offensive lead for Team Black & Gold, as they get Waller and Hayes in simaltaneous submission holds on the mat while the fans roar inside the CWC. The countdown clock appears again as the fans break out into a "This is awesome!" chant. Hayes fires back up and takes out Gargano. Waller also gets involved again, connecting with stunners on Gargano and Dunne just as the clock expires.

We see Tony D'Angelo emerge and enter the WarGames cage, once again giving Team 2.0 the numbers game advantage, as it will be a three-on-two battle for the next few minutes. Trick Williams provides another assist as D'Angelo enters the mix, handing off multiple tables to him from under the ring. As the action gets going again with D'Angelo finally settled into the ring.

Then, out of nowhere we see Dexter Lumis emerge as another person not on either team that could be playing a factor in the action in the match itself. Lumis doesn't do anything yet and the camera switches back to the action in the ring. The countdown clock appears again and expires.

LA Knight emerges and quickly heads to the ring, only to discover that the cage door has been padlocked shut by the Team 2.0 guys. He struggles in an attempt to pry it open, but realizes he can't. He looks under the ring for something to help him with it, but isn't having any luck there either. He looks out to the fans in the CWC and then decides to go up the cage. He begins climbing and eventually makes it over the top and inside the WarGames cage.

With Knight now in the mix as well, we're back to an even numbers game, as each team has three of their members involved. The only guys remaining is Ciampa for Team Black & Gold, and Breakker for Team 2.0. We see Dunne do his small joint manipulation spots, as he begins bending the fingers back of any Team 2.0 member he can get his hands on. The countdown clock appears again and finally winds down.

Bron Breakker is the next and final member for Team 2.0 to emerge. He heads to the ring and Breakker ends up breaking his way into the padlocked and chained cage door. He grabs a pair of bolt cutters and struggles to break the chain. He eventually gets it and enters the WarGames match to give the final numbers game advantage to Team 2.0. The commentators talk about how Breakker makes an immediate impact, in a big way, on the match. He takes out every member of Team Black & Gold that is in the ring currently, handling each with ease one-on-one.

The Team 2.0 guys join Breakker in a beatdown of all of the Team Black & Gold guys in the match. The countdown clock then appears and winds down. The fourth and final member of Team Black & Gold emerges, as Tommaso Ciampa heads down to the WarGames cage. He enters the cage door and immediately goes to work blasting all of the Team 2.0 guys. The WarGames rules are now in affect, as the first pin fall or submission will end this one.

We hear the fans break out in a loud "Psycho Killer!" chant as Ciampa gets all four members of Team Black & Gold down and seated in each of the four corners of the ring. He then proceeds to sprint to each corner and blast each person in the corner with running knees. The commentators talk about NXT WarGames being the number one worldwide trending topic on Twitter as Gargano joins Ciampa in beating down the 2.0 group.

The two fire up as the fans begin chanting "DIY! DIY!" in reference to the old tag-team consisting of Ciampa and Gargano. The fans break out in another "This is awesome!" chant and then we see Hayes and Breakker get a second wind. They begin fighting back into competitive form and then eventually, back into the offensive lead in general. Now it is Team Black & Gold struggling to keep their chances alive in this one, as Team 2.0 continues to try and end the night for them.

Now we see all of the members of both teams back on their feet for a big stand-off between the two sides. They eventually close in on each other and the big eight-man brawl is on. The fans erupt with cheers and various chants as eventually the Black & Gold guys get the 2.0 guys down and begin putting the boots to them. Dunne stuffs a trash can between the top and middle rope and holds it as Gargano sprints off the ropes and blasts it into the face of the 2.0 team member.

Waller recovers for the 2.0 team and heads to the top-rope. LA Knight runs over and leaps up, grabs Waller and launches him overhead, where he crashes and burns through a table set up below him. We move to a stacked suplex spot off the top-rope in the corner and then Knight hits the BFT and goes for the cover. It gets broken up and this match will continue. The fans react with another loud "This is awesome!" chant. Knight gets Breakker outside of the ropes and bashes the back of his head into the cage wall over and over again. A 2.0 team member ends up heading over and handling him.

This leads to Team 2.0 jumping back into the offensive lead. Breakker and D'Angelo look to finish this one off again until Ciampa recovers and re-enters the mix, swinging and hitting any and everything that moves with a trash can lid. Ciampa gets Breakker on his back and takes him up to the top-rope. He leaps off and smashes Breakker down below and then goes for the cover, but Breakker kicks out. Waller climbs up to the top of the WarGames cage with LA Knight laid out on the table set up beneath him. He leaps off and connects with an insane flying elbow smash off the top of the cage, putting Knight through a table in the process.

D'Angelo gets a hold of a crowbar and looks to re-enter the second ring where the Black & Gold members are. Before he can use it, however, Dunne emerges from behind and begins wearing him out with a kendo stick. He stomps on the fingers of Hayes as the fans cheer him on. D'Angelo grabs Dunne and uses the crowbar across his face as he brings him off the top-rope the hard way. The fans react with a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant. Now the only two people still on their feet are Ciampa and Breakker. The two team leaders begin exchanging shots as the fans roar. We see Gargano come out of nowhere and look for a big super kick, but Waller then enters the mix as well.

We see the old DIY teammates faring well again and the fans love it, as they spread another loud "DIY! DIY!" chant. The two run from opposing corners and connect with simaltaneous shots. They go for the follow-up pin attempt, but Hayes hits the scene to break things up just in time. Hayes has Gargano on the mat but Gargano essentially attempts to sacrifice himself, latching onto the arms of Hayes as Ciampa charges at them, connecting with a running knee that levels them both. Instead of finishing things off from there, Breakker re-emerges just in time to break it up. He then takes out Gargano, and then Ciampa, following up with the pin fall and earning the victory for Team 2.0 over the Team Black & Gold guys in our Men's WarGames main event.

The commentators react to the finish and then run down some of the key highlights of the main event matchup, as several replays of key moments in the match are shown. We return live and see Team 2.0 joined together in celebration, while each member of Team Black & Gold is still down and out around them. The commentators then wrap things up and that's how this one goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Team 2.0