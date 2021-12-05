“On most devices, you will not be able to restart and rewind the livestream of NXT WarGames, so be sure to start watching live at 8E/5P. Kickoff Show starts at 7E/4P. Full replay, including rewind functionality, of NXT WarGames will be available following the conclusion of the livestream event.”

Here is what the email said:

Ahead of the final NXT pay-per-view of 2021, the Peacock streaming service sent out an email advising fans that they will not be able to restart or rewind the live stream for tonight’s NXT WarGames.

Peacock Issues Advisory For Tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames Live Stream

Bray Wyatt’s Twitter Account Hacked By Scammer

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was hacked by a scammer on Twitter today. The scammer was trying to sell PS5 consoles to Rotunda's [...] Dec 05 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was hacked by a scammer on Twitter today. The scammer was trying to sell PS5 consoles to Rotunda's [...]

Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda Talks Lax Rules During The Attitude Era

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda was asked during a recent Monday Mailbag show if the referees during The Attitude Era were instructed not to count wres[...] Dec 05 - Former WWE referee Mike Chioda was asked during a recent Monday Mailbag show if the referees during The Attitude Era were instructed not to count wres[...]

Honky Tonk Man Reveals Randy Savage Would Throw Up Before Major WWE Events

On the latest episode of “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man appeared. Highlights below: On[...] Dec 05 - On the latest episode of “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man appeared. Highlights below: On[...]

Tommaso Ciampa Thanks Johnny Gargano Ahead Of Tonight's WarGames

Tommaso Ciampa recently took to his Instagram to share some possibly final words to Johnny Gargano ahead of tonight's NXT WarGames. "If tonight is [...] Dec 05 - Tommaso Ciampa recently took to his Instagram to share some possibly final words to Johnny Gargano ahead of tonight's NXT WarGames. "If tonight is [...]

GLCW Blizzard Brawl Results

GLCW held their Blizzard Brawl event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: * Mustafa won a battle royal * Joey “Jet” [...] Dec 05 - GLCW held their Blizzard Brawl event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: * Mustafa won a battle royal * Joey “Jet” [...]

List Of Producers On Last Friday Night's SmackDown (12/3/2021)

Fightful Select is reporting the producers for this Friday's episode of SmackDown. Ken Doane and Michael Hayes were listed as producers for the mai[...] Dec 05 - Fightful Select is reporting the producers for this Friday's episode of SmackDown. Ken Doane and Michael Hayes were listed as producers for the mai[...]

Corey Graves Praises The Miz As WWE's "Most Unsung Yet Valuable Player"

During the latest WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves spoke about The Miz. “Miz is, in my opinion, for my money, maybe the most unsung yet valua[...] Dec 05 - During the latest WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves spoke about The Miz. “Miz is, in my opinion, for my money, maybe the most unsung yet valua[...]

Shawn Michaels Talks NXT's Motives, Tonight's WarGames

Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Jim Varsallone, where he spoke about NXT being focused more on the performance aspect of professional wrestling. [...] Dec 05 - Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Jim Varsallone, where he spoke about NXT being focused more on the performance aspect of professional wrestling. [...]

ROH Women's Championship Match Set For Final Battle, Updated Card

On the latest episode of Ring of Honor, Willow defeated Mandy Leon to become the number one contender for the ROH Women's Championship. Willow will n[...] Dec 05 - On the latest episode of Ring of Honor, Willow defeated Mandy Leon to become the number one contender for the ROH Women's Championship. Willow will n[...]

NJPW World Tag League & Best Of The Super Juniors Standings (12/5/2021)

Another night of New Japan Pro Wrestling World Tag League, as well as the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament has gone down, which has updated the ra[...] Dec 05 - Another night of New Japan Pro Wrestling World Tag League, as well as the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament has gone down, which has updated the ra[...]

MLW Azteca And The Crash Results

MLW Azteca And The Crash took place on December 3rd from Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. The results are as follows: - P[...] Dec 05 - MLW Azteca And The Crash took place on December 3rd from Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. The results are as follows: - P[...]

WWE Live Event Results (12/4/2021) Edinburg, Texas

WWE held a live event in Edinburg, Texas, which in addition to having some big matches, also featured an exclusive episode of MizTV for the live audie[...] Dec 05 - WWE held a live event in Edinburg, Texas, which in addition to having some big matches, also featured an exclusive episode of MizTV for the live audie[...]

Bron Breakker Reveals He Came Up With His Own WWE NXT Ring Name

During an interview with Daily DDT, Bron Breakker spoke about how he himself came up with his ring name in NXT. “We were just sitting around [...] Dec 05 - During an interview with Daily DDT, Bron Breakker spoke about how he himself came up with his ring name in NXT. “We were just sitting around [...]

Baron Black Discusses His Short Stint In AEW

During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Baron Black looked back at his short stent with AEW, and how he built a trusting relationshi[...] Dec 05 - During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Baron Black looked back at his short stent with AEW, and how he built a trusting relationshi[...]

Raquel Gonzalez Comments On NXT Feeling 'Weird' Without Triple H

During an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, WWE NXT 2.0 star Raquel Gonzalez commented it feeling "weird" to be involved with NXT without Triple H w[...] Dec 05 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, WWE NXT 2.0 star Raquel Gonzalez commented it feeling "weird" to be involved with NXT without Triple H w[...]

NWA Star Rushed To Hospital Following Hard Times 2 Pay-Per-View

A report from PWInsider reveals Elijah “Pope” Burke was rushed to an Atlanta hospital last night following the NWA’s Hard Times[...] Dec 05 - A report from PWInsider reveals Elijah “Pope” Burke was rushed to an Atlanta hospital last night following the NWA’s Hard Times[...]

Backstage News On NWA, Why Hard Times 2 Had A Small Crowd, Raven Joins Commentary & More

The reason Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view had such a small crowd in attendance was because the company found out on November 30,[...] Dec 05 - The reason Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view had such a small crowd in attendance was because the company found out on November 30,[...]

GCW So Alive Results - 12/4/21

GCW held their So Alive show on Saturday night, with the Brisoces defending their titles and more. Check out the full results below courtesy of Fightf[...] Dec 05 - GCW held their So Alive show on Saturday night, with the Brisoces defending their titles and more. Check out the full results below courtesy of Fightf[...]

NWA Hard Times 2 Results - 12/4/21

NWA held their Hard Times 2 event this weekend from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of F4WOnline.c[...] Dec 05 - NWA held their Hard Times 2 event this weekend from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of F4WOnline.c[...]

AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 Results 12/4 - New Champion Crowned

Check out the results from AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 from Monterrey, Mexico below, courtesy of RAJAH.com: Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide recently held th[...] Dec 05 - Check out the results from AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 from Monterrey, Mexico below, courtesy of RAJAH.com: Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide recently held th[...]

WWE Has Amended Their TV Schedule For The Holiday Season

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that WWE had planned to air a live SmackDown episode on FOX from Charlotte, North Carolina on[...] Dec 05 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that WWE had planned to air a live SmackDown episode on FOX from Charlotte, North Carolina on[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For NXT 2.0 Ring Names

WWE has filed new NXT 2.0 related trademarks for ring names. The company filed for "Fallon Henley" and "Quincy Elliott" on November 30, 2021, with Th[...] Dec 05 - WWE has filed new NXT 2.0 related trademarks for ring names. The company filed for "Fallon Henley" and "Quincy Elliott" on November 30, 2021, with Th[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames Pay-Per-View

WWE NXT 2.0 will hold their final pay-per-view event of 2021 tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center with the return of WarGames. [...] Dec 05 - WWE NXT 2.0 will hold their final pay-per-view event of 2021 tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center with the return of WarGames. [...]