GLCW Blizzard Brawl Results
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 05, 2021
GLCW held their Blizzard Brawl event this past Saturday night.
The results are as follows:
* Mustafa won a battle royal
* Joey “Jet” Avalon def. Shannon Moore
* Russ Jones def. Koda Jacobs
* Joe Doering def. Ca$h Flo
* Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Mike Curkov def. Kevin Fertig, Jeff Luxon & Ryan Kross
*
GLCW Heavyweight Championship Match: Backwoods Brown (c) def. Val Venis
* Luscious Lawrence, Dustin Jackson, TW3 & Swoggle def. Tony Gunn, Drew Hernandez, Eric Darkstorm & Deget Bundlez
* Linda Kay, ODB & Sierra def. Serena Deeb, Ravyn Raddix & Haley J
*
OVW National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jessie Godderz (c) def. Kal Herro
* Adam Scherr & EC3 def. Jake Something & Rohit Raju
» More News From This Feed
