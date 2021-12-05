Raquel Gonzalez Comments On NXT Feeling 'Weird' Without Triple H

During an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, WWE NXT 2.0 star Raquel Gonzalez commented it feeling "weird" to be involved with NXT without Triple H while he recovers from a recent "cardiac event" and that despite his absence the show has a really solid team producing the brand.

“(Triple H) is the most amazing influence and person to have here, especially on Tuesdays and especially at pay-per-views like WarGames. We do miss him a lot but we hope that he’s getting well and everything’s going good with his recovery, and it’s a full recovery.

“It is pretty weird. But I will say the team that we have, has always been a part of Triple H’s as well, so Triple H being the peanut butter (to NXT’s jelly), he’s never only been the one person of peanut butter. We have Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, Road Dogg, Scotty Armstrong, Terry Taylor, Norman, Scotty 2 Hotty, all these coaches, Sara Amato.

“Now having Storm and Corino here as well, it’s been a blessing having an amazing team who are positive, who kind of stepped in when Triple H had to step away for a little bit and have taken that role and been there, not only for the new talent but as well for the talent that has been here for a while and are trying to adjust to the changes as well.”