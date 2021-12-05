Backstage News On NWA, Why Hard Times 2 Had A Small Crowd, Raven Joins Commentary & More

The reason Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view had such a small crowd in attendance was because the company found out on November 30, that only 90 fans would be allowed at the show since GBS Studios in Atlanta, GA takes government funding and thus was obligated to follow more restrictive standards.

The promotion was forced to refund fans with this statement from NWA President Billy Corgan being issued to them:

"To say the ongoing pandemic has been a challenge in running live events is an understatement, as it has for anyone who has been adversely affected by what remains this ongoing health and safety crisis. And though this latest setback will not deter us from going ‘on with the show’, we appreciate your understanding today so as to not have to turn anyone away at the door; as this is certainly a circumstance beyond our control."

- In other news, Raven has joined the promotion as a color commentator for their new weekly TV series, NWA USA.

- PWInsider reports that George South, Jay Bradley and Wrestling Ball Legursky all worked the TV taping. Bradley and Legursky are expected to be linked on screen. Additionally, the site also reports there are plans for the Nick Aldis – Douglas Williams British Invasion team to reunite on NWA TV.

- Madusa will have an on-camera role with the NWA soon.