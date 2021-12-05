WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News On NWA, Why Hard Times 2 Had A Small Crowd, Raven Joins Commentary & More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2021

The reason Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view had such a small crowd in attendance was because the company found out on November 30, that only 90 fans would be allowed at the show since GBS Studios in Atlanta, GA takes government funding and thus was obligated to follow more restrictive standards.

The promotion was forced to refund fans with this statement from NWA President Billy Corgan being issued to them:

"To say the ongoing pandemic has been a challenge in running live events is an understatement, as it has for anyone who has been adversely affected by what remains this ongoing health and safety crisis. And though this latest setback will not deter us from going ‘on with the show’, we appreciate your understanding today so as to not have to turn anyone away at the door; as this is certainly a circumstance beyond our control."

- In other news, Raven has joined the promotion as a color commentator for their new weekly TV series, NWA USA.

- PWInsider reports that George South, Jay Bradley and Wrestling Ball Legursky all worked the TV taping. Bradley and Legursky are expected to be linked on screen. Additionally, the site also reports there are plans for the Nick Aldis – Douglas Williams British Invasion team to reunite on NWA TV.

- Madusa will have an on-camera role with the NWA soon.


Dec 05
Honky Tonk Man Reveals Randy Savage Would Throw Up Before Major WWE Events
On the latest episode of “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man appeared. Highlights below: On[...]
Dec 05
Tommaso Ciampa Thanks Johnny Gargano Ahead Of Tonight's WarGames
Tommaso Ciampa recently took to his Instagram to share some possibly final words to Johnny Gargano ahead of tonight's NXT WarGames. "If tonight is [...]
Dec 05
GLCW Blizzard Brawl Results
GLCW held their Blizzard Brawl event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: * Mustafa won a battle royal * Joey “Jet” [...]
Dec 05
List Of Producers On Last Friday Night's SmackDown (12/3/2021)
Fightful Select is reporting the producers for this Friday's episode of SmackDown. Ken Doane and Michael Hayes were listed as producers for the mai[...]
Dec 05
Corey Graves Praises The Miz As WWE's "Most Unsung Yet Valuable Player"
During the latest WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves spoke about The Miz. “Miz is, in my opinion, for my money, maybe the most unsung yet valua[...]
Dec 05
Shawn Michaels Talks NXT's Motives, Tonight's WarGames
Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Jim Varsallone, where he spoke about NXT being focused more on the performance aspect of professional wrestling. [...]
Dec 05
ROH Women's Championship Match Set For Final Battle, Updated Card
On the latest episode of Ring of Honor, Willow defeated Mandy Leon to become the number one contender for the ROH Women's Championship. Willow will n[...]
Dec 05
NJPW World Tag League & Best Of The Super Juniors Standings (12/5/2021)
Another night of New Japan Pro Wrestling World Tag League, as well as the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament has gone down, which has updated the ra[...]
Dec 05
MLW Azteca And The Crash Results
MLW Azteca And The Crash took place on December 3rd from Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. The results are as follows: - P[...]
Dec 05
WWE Live Event Results (12/4/2021) Edinburg, Texas
WWE held a live event in Edinburg, Texas, which in addition to having some big matches, also featured an exclusive episode of MizTV for the live audie[...]
Dec 05
Bron Breakker Reveals He Came Up With His Own WWE NXT Ring Name
During an interview with Daily DDT, Bron Breakker spoke about how he himself came up with his ring name in NXT. “We were just sitting around [...]
Dec 05
Baron Black Discusses His Short Stint In AEW
During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Baron Black looked back at his short stent with AEW, and how he built a trusting relationshi[...]
Dec 05
Raquel Gonzalez Comments On NXT Feeling 'Weird' Without Triple H
During an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, WWE NXT 2.0 star Raquel Gonzalez commented it feeling "weird" to be involved with NXT without Triple H w[...]
Dec 05
NWA Star Rushed To Hospital Following Hard Times 2 Pay-Per-View
A report from PWInsider reveals Elijah “Pope” Burke was rushed to an Atlanta hospital last night following the NWA’s Hard Times[...]
Dec 05
Dec 05
GCW So Alive Results - 12/4/21
GCW held their So Alive show on Saturday night, with the Brisoces defending their titles and more. Check out the full results below courtesy of Fightf[...]
Dec 05
NWA Hard Times 2 Results - 12/4/21
NWA held their Hard Times 2 event this weekend from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of F4WOnline.c[...]
Dec 05
AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 Results 12/4 - New Champion Crowned
Check out the results from AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 from Monterrey, Mexico below, courtesy of RAJAH.com: Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide recently held th[...]
Dec 05
WWE Has Amended Their TV Schedule For The Holiday Season
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that WWE had planned to air a live SmackDown episode on FOX from Charlotte, North Carolina on[...]
Dec 05
WWE Files Trademarks For NXT 2.0 Ring Names
WWE has filed new NXT 2.0 related trademarks for ring names. The company filed for "Fallon Henley" and "Quincy Elliott" on November 30, 2021, with Th[...]
Dec 05
Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames Pay-Per-View
WWE NXT 2.0 will hold their final pay-per-view event of 2021 tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center with the return of WarGames. [...]
Dec 04
Matt Hardy Seemingly Headed Towards Gimmick Change
Matt Hardy has been leading several of AEW's home grown talent as part of the Hardy Family Office (HFO), but it seems as though that may be coming to [...]
Dec 04
Scotty Riggs Talks Working With Buff Bagwell, Getting Released From WCW
During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Scotty Riggs spoke about his former tag-team partner in the American Males: Buff B[...]
Dec 04
Fred Rosser Thinks Vince McMahon Should Do Yoga, Talks Meetings With The Chairman
Fred Rosser (formerly Darren Young) spoke about his time in WWE with Fightful, talking about his meetings with Vince McMahon. “Once I was don[...]
Dec 04
Adele Reveals She Grew Up A Wrestling Fan, Wants To Meet The Rock
During an appearance on Nikkie Tutorials, popular musical artist Adele spoke about her love of The Rock and how she wants to meet him. “Someo[...]
