NWA Hard Times 2 Results - 12/4/21

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2021

NWA held their Hard Times 2 event this weekend from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Below are the results from the show, courtesy of F4WOnline.com:

- Anthony Mayweather def. Jax Dane.

- The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) (c) def. Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate and Natalia Markova and Jennacide and Paulo Blaze to retain their NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles.

- Homicide def. Alex Taylor, Ariya Daivari, CW Anderson, Darius Lockhart, Jeremiah Plunkett, Jamie Stanley, Kerry Morton, Luke Hawx, PJ Hawx, Sal Rinauro, Victor Benjamin and Ricky Morton in an NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Qualifying Gauntlet Match.

- Austin Aries def. Rhett Titus in an NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Qualifying Match.

- The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (c) def. Aron Stevens and JR Kratos to retain their ROH World Tag Team Titles.

- Colby Dorino def. Doug Williams.

- Mickie James (c) vs. Kiera Hogan to retain her IMPACT Knockouts Title.

- Tyrus (c) def. Cyon in a No DQ Match with Pope as the special guest referee to retain his NWA World Television Title.

- Chris Adonis (c) def. Judais to retain his NWA National Title.

- La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450) (c) def. The End (Odinson and Parrow) to retain their NWA World Tag Team Titles.

- Nick Aldis def. Thom Latimer.

- Kamille (c) def. Melina to retain her NWA World Women’s Title.

- Trevor Murdoch (c) def. Mike Knox to retain his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title.