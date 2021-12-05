AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 Results 12/4 - New Champion Crowned

Check out the results from AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 from Monterrey, Mexico below, courtesy of RAJAH.com:

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide recently held their TripleMania Regia 2021 Event, which took place from the Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The show saw a Fatal 5-Way Matchup for the vacant AAA Mega Championship take place in the main event.



Pre-Show:

- Gran Mazo and Leyenda Americana def. Enganso and Venenoide in a Marvel Lucha Libre Tag Team Match.

Main Show:

- Las Toxicas (Lady Maravilla, La Hiedra and Flammer) def. Faby Apache, Lady Shani and Sexy Star II in a 6-Woman Tag Team Lumberjack Match. After the match, a video appeared on the big screen featuring Taya Valkyrie announcing that she will be returning to AAA soon. Taya Valkyrie then issued a challenge to current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo for a future title match.

- Nueva Generacion Dinamita (El Forastero, El Cuatrero and Sanson) def. Los Vipers (Abismo Negro Jr., Psicosis and Arez) and El Poder del Norte (Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr. and Tito Santana) in a #1 Contender’s Three-Way Match for the AAA World Trios Titles.

- La Empresa (Sam Adonis, DMT Azul and Puma King) def. Psycho Circus (Dave The Clown, Murder Clown and Chessman) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- La Faccion Ingobernable (Dragon Lee and Dralistico) def. Willie Mack and Laredo Kid in a Tag Team Match.

- FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) def. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) in a Ladder Match to retain their AAA World Tag Team Titles.

- Cain Velasquez, Psycho Clown and Pagano def. Rey Escorpion, Black Taurus and L.A. Park in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- El Hijo del Vikingo def. Jay Lethal, Bobby Fish, Samuray del Sol and Bandido in a Fatal 5-Way Match to become the brand-new AAA Mega Champion.