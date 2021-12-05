WWE Files Trademarks For NXT 2.0 Ring Names

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Below is the description for use:

The company filed for "Fallon Henley" and "Quincy Elliott" on November 30, 2021, with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Honky Tonk Man Reveals Randy Savage Would Throw Up Before Major WWE Events

On the latest episode of “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man appeared. Highlights below: On how he became Intercontinental Champion in 1987: [...] Dec 05 - On the latest episode of “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man appeared. Highlights below: On how he became Intercontinental Champion in 1987: [...]

Tommaso Ciampa Thanks Johnny Gargano Ahead Of Tonight's WarGames

Tommaso Ciampa recently took to his Instagram to share some possibly final words to Johnny Gargano ahead of tonight's NXT WarGames. "If tonight is the last time we share a ring together, then I've [...] Dec 05 - Tommaso Ciampa recently took to his Instagram to share some possibly final words to Johnny Gargano ahead of tonight's NXT WarGames. "If tonight is the last time we share a ring together, then I've [...]

GLCW Blizzard Brawl Results

GLCW held their Blizzard Brawl event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: * Mustafa won a battle royal * Joey “Jet” Avalon def. Shannon Moore * Russ Jones def. Koda [...] Dec 05 - GLCW held their Blizzard Brawl event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: * Mustafa won a battle royal * Joey “Jet” Avalon def. Shannon Moore * Russ Jones def. Koda [...]

List Of Producers On Last Friday Night's SmackDown (12/3/2021)

Fightful Select is reporting the producers for this Friday's episode of SmackDown. Ken Doane and Michael Hayes were listed as producers for the main event and segments with Lesnar. War Raiders vs.[...] Dec 05 - Fightful Select is reporting the producers for this Friday's episode of SmackDown. Ken Doane and Michael Hayes were listed as producers for the main event and segments with Lesnar. War Raiders vs.[...]

Corey Graves Praises The Miz As WWE's "Most Unsung Yet Valuable Player"

During the latest WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves spoke about The Miz. “Miz is, in my opinion, for my money, maybe the most unsung yet valuable player in WWE. Because for years, until recent[...] Dec 05 - During the latest WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves spoke about The Miz. “Miz is, in my opinion, for my money, maybe the most unsung yet valuable player in WWE. Because for years, until recent[...]

Shawn Michaels Talks NXT's Motives, Tonight's WarGames

Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Jim Varsallone, where he spoke about NXT being focused more on the performance aspect of professional wrestling. “That’s what’s so exciting and [...] Dec 05 - Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Jim Varsallone, where he spoke about NXT being focused more on the performance aspect of professional wrestling. “That’s what’s so exciting and [...]

ROH Women's Championship Match Set For Final Battle, Updated Card

On the latest episode of Ring of Honor, Willow defeated Mandy Leon to become the number one contender for the ROH Women's Championship. Willow will now face Rok-C at ROH Final Battle on December 11th[...] Dec 05 - On the latest episode of Ring of Honor, Willow defeated Mandy Leon to become the number one contender for the ROH Women's Championship. Willow will now face Rok-C at ROH Final Battle on December 11th[...]

NJPW World Tag League & Best Of The Super Juniors Standings (12/5/2021)

Another night of New Japan Pro Wrestling World Tag League, as well as the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament has gone down, which has updated the rankings. The rankings are as follows: World Tag[...] Dec 05 - Another night of New Japan Pro Wrestling World Tag League, as well as the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament has gone down, which has updated the rankings. The rankings are as follows: World Tag[...]

MLW Azteca And The Crash Results

MLW Azteca And The Crash took place on December 3rd from Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. The results are as follows: - Proximo def. Toto - EJ Nduka def. Unknown Name - [...] Dec 05 - MLW Azteca And The Crash took place on December 3rd from Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. The results are as follows: - Proximo def. Toto - EJ Nduka def. Unknown Name - [...]

WWE Live Event Results (12/4/2021) Edinburg, Texas

WWE held a live event in Edinburg, Texas, which in addition to having some big matches, also featured an exclusive episode of MizTV for the live audience. The results are as follows: * RK-Bro &[...] Dec 05 - WWE held a live event in Edinburg, Texas, which in addition to having some big matches, also featured an exclusive episode of MizTV for the live audience. The results are as follows: * RK-Bro &[...]

Bron Breakker Reveals He Came Up With His Own WWE NXT Ring Name

During an interview with Daily DDT, Bron Breakker spoke about how he himself came up with his ring name in NXT. “We were just sitting around one day and I’m like, ‘Well, when I us[...] Dec 05 - During an interview with Daily DDT, Bron Breakker spoke about how he himself came up with his ring name in NXT. “We were just sitting around one day and I’m like, ‘Well, when I us[...]

Baron Black Discusses His Short Stint In AEW

During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Baron Black looked back at his short stent with AEW, and how he built a trusting relationship with the promotion. Black is currently focused [...] Dec 05 - During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Baron Black looked back at his short stent with AEW, and how he built a trusting relationship with the promotion. Black is currently focused [...]

Raquel Gonzalez Comments On NXT Feeling 'Weird' Without Triple H

During an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, WWE NXT 2.0 star Raquel Gonzalez commented it feeling "weird" to be involved with NXT without Triple H while he recovers from a recent "cardiac event" and[...] Dec 05 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, WWE NXT 2.0 star Raquel Gonzalez commented it feeling "weird" to be involved with NXT without Triple H while he recovers from a recent "cardiac event" and[...]

NWA Star Rushed To Hospital Following Hard Times 2 Pay-Per-View

A report from PWInsider reveals Elijah “Pope” Burke was rushed to an Atlanta hospital last night following the NWA’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view. Burke was hurt badly during the [...] Dec 05 - A report from PWInsider reveals Elijah “Pope” Burke was rushed to an Atlanta hospital last night following the NWA’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view. Burke was hurt badly during the [...]

Backstage News On NWA, Why Hard Times 2 Had A Small Crowd, Raven Joins Commentary & More

The reason Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view had such a small crowd in attendance was because the company found out on November 30, that only 90 fans would be allowed at the show si[...] Dec 05 - The reason Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view had such a small crowd in attendance was because the company found out on November 30, that only 90 fans would be allowed at the show si[...]

GCW So Alive Results - 12/4/21

GCW held their So Alive show on Saturday night, with the Brisoces defending their titles and more. Check out the full results below courtesy of Fightful: - Joey Janela defeated ASF - Tony Deppen def[...] Dec 05 - GCW held their So Alive show on Saturday night, with the Brisoces defending their titles and more. Check out the full results below courtesy of Fightful: - Joey Janela defeated ASF - Tony Deppen def[...]

NWA Hard Times 2 Results - 12/4/21

NWA held their Hard Times 2 event this weekend from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of F4WOnline.com: - Anthony Mayweather def. Jax Dane. - The He[...] Dec 05 - NWA held their Hard Times 2 event this weekend from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of F4WOnline.com: - Anthony Mayweather def. Jax Dane. - The He[...]

AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 Results 12/4 - New Champion Crowned

Check out the results from AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 from Monterrey, Mexico below, courtesy of RAJAH.com: Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide recently held their TripleMania Regia 2021 Event, which took place[...] Dec 05 - Check out the results from AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 from Monterrey, Mexico below, courtesy of RAJAH.com: Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide recently held their TripleMania Regia 2021 Event, which took place[...]

WWE Has Amended Their TV Schedule For The Holiday Season

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that WWE had planned to air a live SmackDown episode on FOX from Charlotte, North Carolina on New Year’s Eve, but that has changed and th[...] Dec 05 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that WWE had planned to air a live SmackDown episode on FOX from Charlotte, North Carolina on New Year’s Eve, but that has changed and th[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For NXT 2.0 Ring Names

WWE has filed new NXT 2.0 related trademarks for ring names. The company filed for "Fallon Henley" and "Quincy Elliott" on November 30, 2021, with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. [...] Dec 05 - WWE has filed new NXT 2.0 related trademarks for ring names. The company filed for "Fallon Henley" and "Quincy Elliott" on November 30, 2021, with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. [...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames Pay-Per-View

WWE NXT 2.0 will hold their final pay-per-view event of 2021 tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center with the return of WarGames. The event will be broadcast on WWE Network and Pe[...] Dec 05 - WWE NXT 2.0 will hold their final pay-per-view event of 2021 tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center with the return of WarGames. The event will be broadcast on WWE Network and Pe[...]

Matt Hardy Seemingly Headed Towards Gimmick Change

Matt Hardy has been leading several of AEW's home grown talent as part of the Hardy Family Office (HFO), but it seems as though that may be coming to an end. Hardy took to Twitter to say that he's go[...] Dec 04 - Matt Hardy has been leading several of AEW's home grown talent as part of the Hardy Family Office (HFO), but it seems as though that may be coming to an end. Hardy took to Twitter to say that he's go[...]

Scotty Riggs Talks Working With Buff Bagwell, Getting Released From WCW

During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Scotty Riggs spoke about his former tag-team partner in the American Males: Buff Bagwell. “We clicked. When we got in the r[...] Dec 04 - During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Scotty Riggs spoke about his former tag-team partner in the American Males: Buff Bagwell. “We clicked. When we got in the r[...]

Fred Rosser Thinks Vince McMahon Should Do Yoga, Talks Meetings With The Chairman

Fred Rosser (formerly Darren Young) spoke about his time in WWE with Fightful, talking about his meetings with Vince McMahon. “Once I was done teaming with Titus, nothing lasts forever, but o[...] Dec 04 - Fred Rosser (formerly Darren Young) spoke about his time in WWE with Fightful, talking about his meetings with Vince McMahon. “Once I was done teaming with Titus, nothing lasts forever, but o[...]