Matt Hardy Seemingly Headed Towards Gimmick Change
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 04, 2021
Matt Hardy has been leading several of AEW's home grown talent as part of the Hardy Family Office (HFO), but it seems as though that may be coming to an end.
Hardy took to Twitter to say that he's going to be focusing more on himself going forward.
This seems to hint towards a babyface turn, but it's not yet clear.
Matt Hardy has been leading several of AEW's home grown talent as part of the Hardy Family Office (HFO), but it seems as though that may be coming to
