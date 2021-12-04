Scotty Riggs Talks Working With Buff Bagwell, Getting Released From WCW

During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Scotty Riggs spoke about his former tag-team partner in the American Males: Buff Bagwell.

“We clicked. When we got in the ring, it was good. Mark was making six figures at the time and I was making $600 a week. On the road, Marcus was helping with most of the expenses. All I did was drive. We were traveling everywhere together. Sting and Marcus were great friends from being there, working out together, and doing some traveling together. Lex (Luger) came in that first Nitro. Lex and Sting are great friends. They own a gym together in Atlanta. Here I am becoming Marcus’ partner. So by laws of physics or whatever you want to call it, I end up traveling with Lex, Sting, and Marcus, and I’m a four week newbie, greenhorn, whatever you want to call me, traveling with the two top guys in the company, and Marcus, who is a top guy, but not at their level yet. We became a foursome. We played golf together. We worked out together. We traveled together. We ate together. We had drinks together. Every now and then, Sting would have a barbeque. We would go over to their houses and have food with the families, so it was a very cool time for me. Again, I was nobody, and here I am traveling with these guys. We instantly became friends. I love Marcus. I still love him today. We still keep in touch. It was a cool time. I think that really helped the chemistry.”

Riggs was later asked if he was surprised he got released from WCW in 1999.