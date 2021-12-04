Dynamite Kid's Daughter, Bronwyne Billington, Speaks About Her Father

Love Wrestling recently interviewed Bronwyne Billington, the daughter of Dynamite Kid, where she spoke about taking steps to preserve her father's legacy.

“I don’t know why I didn’t want to do it originally, but having more time on my hands, for sure, throughout the pandemic, and I just really started missing my dad. I think that starting it really brought me closer to him. Actually, it might have happened shortly after doing the Dark Side episode as well, I really started missing him. That’s when it really started kicking in. So, I started up the Instagram page, and I’m just trying to get more merch going and figures and stuff like that. I think just missing him, and it’s really helped me feel connected to him again.”

She also spoke about the Dark Side of the Ring episode about her father.

“It was, of course, during the pandemic too. It was really strict at the time. The first day, I think it was a Thursday, my sister and I filmed together. They had to rent all different houses for everyone to film at different houses so they weren’t in all in one house. Well, I guess different scenes, too. Usually they would use our houses, but because of COVID they had to rent houses. They did my sister and I first and then the Friday was my mom. My mom filmed for like four straight hours, they actually ran out a tape, because she can talk, and she’s got a lot of amazing stories. So, they had to wrap it up real quick.” “But yeah, it was really great experience filming. The crew was wonderful, really professional. [It was] kind of overwhelming, of course, because the camera is so close in your face, and the dim lighting. I was nervous, of course. I wasn’t sure if I got my message across, or if I said everything I needed to say, so I was a little bit nervous. We didn’t get to see the finished product for six months or so, and when I finally saw it, I was like, ‘Okay, I need to think about it for a while.’ I wasn’t really too sure how I felt. It’s so surreal seeing your life and your family’s life and your father’s life portrayed on television. I had to think about it for 24 hours, and then we watched it again and I was like, ‘Okay, this, this is a really well done piece,’ and we were really happy with it overall.”

On how her mom reacted:

“My mom was initially right away extremely happy with it. She really ended it at the end of the episode [with] the message she wanted to get across. They ended it really solid, and it couldn’t really ask for any more than that.”

And finally, she spoke about reuniting with her father after 15 years.