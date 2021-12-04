Bryan Danielson Talks Fans Booing Him, AEW's Mental/Physical Health Help, Wrestling Weekly

Bryan Danielson recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about fans choosing to cheer "Hangman" Adam Page and boo him instead.

"It’s all a lot easier when they care about someone. If Hangman Page wasn’t someone people cared about, it would have been very easy for the crowd to turn on him, rather than me. They love this guy. I haven’t done anything so mean or dastardly, yet. I try to not make great changes in my character. I think my time in AEW, I’ve been aggressive, a little bit of a jerk [who] people like. But it’s not hard to switch to a jerk who people don’t like."

Danielson, no stranger to medical procedures in wrestling, spoke about AEW's handling of performers physical and mental health.

"AEW has done a great job. They had big plans for [Jon] Moxley. Tony [Khan] had no problem putting those plans aside so he can take care of himself. I think it takes a lot for Jon to be so open about the troubles he has been having. Eddie Kingston wrote a great piece in The Player’s Tribune about dealing with his mental health issues. We were talking about this idea of service and giving back. All of us have different gifts and have gone through different struggles. Eddie’s stories speak to a lot of people. That’s really powerful. He can help people going through the same thing."

He also spoke on if it was a plan from the beginning to have him wrestle every week.