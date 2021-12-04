Jeff Jarrett Recalls Getting Paired Up With Debra In WCW

Jeff Jarrett recently took to his My World podcast, where he spoke about his first impressions of Debra upon his arrival to WCW.

“I thought Debra, from the very beginning, she didn’t have a background or concept or understanding of the industry, and I say that with complete with respect. She needed a Bruce Prichard, a producer who would take her aside and not spend five minutes – that don’t cut it. I’m not saying write a script for her and hand it off and say do this word for word. That works in reverse. To my knowledge, I never saw Debra produced other than a couple of minutes, and she would come to me and I’m like, ‘I’m not the one to produce you. That’s not my responsibility.’ I knew right away you’re dealing Kevin Sullivan and Mongo, and there’s nothing good that’s gonna come of it. When I saw her talk, I thought she knew where she wanted to go, but I thought her ultimate delivery needed a lot of work, and I say that out of complete respect for the whole process. She needed a Bruce Prichard. He has a unique skill set because he can be Wrestler A personality one minute, then literally jump across the scene and go into Wrestler B personality and jump across and got to Wrestler C and deliver the cadence and timing and all that, which great producers can do that. I never saw Debra produced that way.”

Jarrett recalled getting paired up with Debra in the WWF.

“I can remember Vince [Russo] calling me, I’m almost positive it was the day before Raw, and him saying, ‘We’re gonna put Debra with you tomorrow.’ ‘What? Okay, when did all this happen?’ And it was ‘She’s been calling quite a bit.’ I’m like, ‘Calling the office?’ And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ You know me – what’s the plan? Vince is like, ‘I don’t know Jeff.’ So, I’m like, ‘That’s how we’re gonna do it? We’re not doing any fanfare or build-up?’ Nope. That’s how seamless it was.”

Jarrett was asked if he believed his on-screen split with Debra was due to Stone Cold's issues with him.