Dax Harwood Cracks Joke About Briscoes Ring Gear, Jay Angrily Responds

Posted By: Joe West on Dec 03, 2021

On Twitter, Dax Harwood made a joke that he was going to start a GoFundMe to get The Briscoes some new gear.

Jay Briscoe didn't take kindly to this, when he replied with:

"At this point, I'm done talking with y'all man. Y'all wanna play this Twitter bullshit, fuck that. Pull up, baby. Pull up. We're gonna be in Dallas, Texas tomorrow night. We're gonna be in Baltimore next week. Pull up. We're right here. Fuck this Twitter ass bullshit. Where y'all at?!"

You can see the video here:

Source: fightful.com
