Longtime WWE Security Employee Gone From The Company

Longtime WWE employee Scott Aycock is no longer employed by WWE.

Aycock joined WWE as a tour bus driver from late 2005 to late 2007 and also began working for WWE as a Security Consultant and in Executive Protection back in December 2005, which he worked doing until this past week in a domestic and international capacity.

Aycock posted the following on his departure on LinkedIn.

"Im closing one huge chapter and starting another. This month of November is the end of my amazing career with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after 17 years. The memories will last forever and the friendships will last in my heart for eternity. Some amazing , hard working people that I have been blessed to get to know. May God Bless you all, I will see you down the road"

It remains unclear why Aycock was released, but it could be due to recent company-wide budget cuts, or some unconfirmed speculation is that he was let go following Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn recently.