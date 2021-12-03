What's On Tap For AEW Rampage On TNT Tonight?

AEW Rampage returns tonight to TNT with a pre-taped episode which was recorded at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia earlier this week.

MJF Says He's A Special Attraction Like Andre The Giant

MJF was recently interviewed by Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about not wrestling often. “Here’s the deal, I only wrestle when it behooves me to wrestle. I find that a lot of guys o[...] Dec 03 - MJF was recently interviewed by Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about not wrestling often. “Here’s the deal, I only wrestle when it behooves me to wrestle. I find that a lot of guys o[...]

Dax Harwood Cracks Joke About Briscoes Ring Gear, Jay Angrily Responds

On Twitter, Dax Harwood made a joke that he was going to start a GoFundMe to get The Briscoes some new gear. Jay Briscoe didn't take kindly to this, when he replied with: "At this point, I'm done [...] Dec 03 - On Twitter, Dax Harwood made a joke that he was going to start a GoFundMe to get The Briscoes some new gear. Jay Briscoe didn't take kindly to this, when he replied with: "At this point, I'm done [...]

Sabu & Ricky Morton Headed To GCW Most Notorious

GCW has announced that both Sabu and Ricky Morton are headed to their Most Notorious event on January 14th. *DETROIT UPDATE*SABU comes HOME to DETROIT and returns to GCW on Friday, January 14th at [...] Dec 03 - GCW has announced that both Sabu and Ricky Morton are headed to their Most Notorious event on January 14th. *DETROIT UPDATE*SABU comes HOME to DETROIT and returns to GCW on Friday, January 14th at [...]

Fred Yehi Is Coming To TERMINUS

Jonathan Gresham has announced on Twitter that Fred Yehi is set to arrive at TERMINUS on January 16th. This puts him alongside this now announced list of talent: Daniel Garcia Moose Bandido Ale[...] Dec 03 - Jonathan Gresham has announced on Twitter that Fred Yehi is set to arrive at TERMINUS on January 16th. This puts him alongside this now announced list of talent: Daniel Garcia Moose Bandido Ale[...]

The Rock Says He Will Always Respect Ric Flair

Ric Flair recently posted a picture of him and The Rock from back when he was just 12 year old Dwayne Johnson. "There’s No Bigger Word In The World Than The Word Respect! You Looked Up To M[...] Dec 03 - Ric Flair recently posted a picture of him and The Rock from back when he was just 12 year old Dwayne Johnson. "There’s No Bigger Word In The World Than The Word Respect! You Looked Up To M[...]

Longtime WWE Security Employee Gone From The Company

Longtime WWE employee Scott Aycock is no longer employed by WWE. Aycock joined WWE as a tour bus driver from late 2005 to late 2007 and also began working for WWE as a Security Consultant and in Exec[...] Dec 03 - Longtime WWE employee Scott Aycock is no longer employed by WWE. Aycock joined WWE as a tour bus driver from late 2005 to late 2007 and also began working for WWE as a Security Consultant and in Exec[...]

What's On Tap For AEW Rampage On TNT Tonight?

AEW Rampage returns tonight to TNT with a pre-taped episode which was recorded at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia earlier this week. The following matches will take place: - AAA World T[...] Dec 03 - AEW Rampage returns tonight to TNT with a pre-taped episode which was recorded at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia earlier this week. The following matches will take place: - AAA World T[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown - Brock Lesnar Returns!

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as the company focuses on its next big pay-per-view, Day 1. The return of Brock Lesnar is adver[...] Dec 03 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as the company focuses on its next big pay-per-view, Day 1. The return of Brock Lesnar is adver[...]

Salary News On Top WWE Superstars

Some salaries for the biggest names in WWE have been revealed, and it comes as no surprise that the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar sit at the top. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition [...] Dec 03 - Some salaries for the biggest names in WWE have been revealed, and it comes as no surprise that the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar sit at the top. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition [...]

The Reason Why Vince McMahon Reportedly Nixed Elias Reboot

Elias has been off WWE television for a while now with plans at one stage for him to return following a series of vignettes that started to air a few weeks back hinting that he has dropped his music g[...] Dec 03 - Elias has been off WWE television for a while now with plans at one stage for him to return following a series of vignettes that started to air a few weeks back hinting that he has dropped his music g[...]

WWE Recently Made Creative Changes Regarding Brock Lesnar’s Return

WWE has reportedly made some storyline changes regarding Brock Lesnar. It was revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lesnar was going to still be suspended and he would appear[...] Dec 03 - WWE has reportedly made some storyline changes regarding Brock Lesnar. It was revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lesnar was going to still be suspended and he would appear[...]

Shawn Michaels Provides Update On Why Triple H Hasn't Returned To NXT Yet

During an interview with Jim Varsallone, Shawn Michaels provided an update on Triple H's status and health. “Right now, for me, I’ve told him, ‘I don’t care how good you are[...] Dec 03 - During an interview with Jim Varsallone, Shawn Michaels provided an update on Triple H's status and health. “Right now, for me, I’ve told him, ‘I don’t care how good you are[...]

MCW Pro Wrestling Is Leaving Joppa, Maryland At The End Of The Year

Dan McDevitt took to Facebook to announce that MCW Pro Wrestling will be leaving it's home in Joppa, Maryland. The post reads as follows: “It is with mixed emotions that Dennis Wipprecht and[...] Dec 03 - Dan McDevitt took to Facebook to announce that MCW Pro Wrestling will be leaving it's home in Joppa, Maryland. The post reads as follows: “It is with mixed emotions that Dennis Wipprecht and[...]

Damian Priest Talks About His Character's New Attitude

During an appearance on the Rise & Grind podcast, Damian Priest spoke about the new direction for his WWE character. "It is a new attitude because I'm showing something different. I like to des[...] Dec 03 - During an appearance on the Rise & Grind podcast, Damian Priest spoke about the new direction for his WWE character. "It is a new attitude because I'm showing something different. I like to des[...]

Super Fly Is Leaving AAA After 16 Years

AAA veteran Super Fly has taken to Facebook to announce his departure from the promotion after having been there since 2005. The open secret is confirmed today! I AM AN INDEPENDENT WRESTLER! Hone[...] Dec 03 - AAA veteran Super Fly has taken to Facebook to announce his departure from the promotion after having been there since 2005. The open secret is confirmed today! I AM AN INDEPENDENT WRESTLER! Hone[...]

Jim Ross Provides Update On His Health

Jim Ross recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer and has taken some time away from AEW while he undergoes 22 days worth of radiation treatment. During the latest episode of Grilling JR[...] Dec 02 - Jim Ross recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer and has taken some time away from AEW while he undergoes 22 days worth of radiation treatment. During the latest episode of Grilling JR[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling - Jonah Makes Debut, More

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode on AXS TV tonight from 8 PM EST. IMPACT will also kick things off at 7 PM ET with Before the IMPACT. Below is the announced card for tonight's even[...] Dec 02 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode on AXS TV tonight from 8 PM EST. IMPACT will also kick things off at 7 PM ET with Before the IMPACT. Below is the announced card for tonight's even[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Draws Lowest Audience Since May, Cable Rating Up

The numbers are in for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This week’s episode decreased again in viewership on last week’s episode Thanksgiving Eve edition of the show, according[...] Dec 02 - The numbers are in for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This week’s episode decreased again in viewership on last week’s episode Thanksgiving Eve edition of the show, according[...]

Update On Big Swole Departing AEW

As reported earlier this week, AEW star Big Swole announced that she will not be renewing her contract with the company having originally signed with the promotion back in 2019. In an update, Fightfu[...] Dec 02 - As reported earlier this week, AEW star Big Swole announced that she will not be renewing her contract with the company having originally signed with the promotion back in 2019. In an update, Fightfu[...]

WWE Has Nixed Upcoming Tour of Canada

WWE has nixed plans for their upcoming tour of Canada next month. The company was scheduled to kick off a tour of Canada on Friday, January 21, 2022, for a SmackDown event in Winnipeg and then hold h[...] Dec 02 - WWE has nixed plans for their upcoming tour of Canada next month. The company was scheduled to kick off a tour of Canada on Friday, January 21, 2022, for a SmackDown event in Winnipeg and then hold h[...]

WWE Reportedly Considering Dropping NXT Cruiserweight Title?

WWE could be about to drop the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that he has heard discussions within WWE about the company dropping the [...] Dec 02 - WWE could be about to drop the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that he has heard discussions within WWE about the company dropping the [...]

GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Talks PCO, Briscoe Brothers, PBR & Perception As #3 Company

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale recently appeared on SEScoops Business Of The Business podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of GCW being the #3 promotion in the US. “I’m very confid[...] Dec 02 - GCW owner Brett Lauderdale recently appeared on SEScoops Business Of The Business podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of GCW being the #3 promotion in the US. “I’m very confid[...]

Triple H Speaks About WWE's New NIL Program

Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.) “We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show[...] Dec 02 - Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.) “We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show[...]

Dante Martin Responds To Critics Who Don't Like Style Of Modern Wrestling

Dante Martin recently sat down with Jon Alba for One on One, where he spoke about critics not liking the fast-paced high flying style of the modern generation of professional wrestling. “I th[...] Dec 02 - Dante Martin recently sat down with Jon Alba for One on One, where he spoke about critics not liking the fast-paced high flying style of the modern generation of professional wrestling. “I th[...]