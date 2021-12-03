Salary News On Top WWE Superstars

Some salaries for the biggest names in WWE have been revealed, and it comes as no surprise that the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar sit at the top.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Uniserval Champion Reigns and Lesnar, are making well over $5 million per year on their guaranteed WWE contracts.

Another wrestler is reportedly making $4 million per year although wasn't named and a lot of other top talents are making around $2 million per year with some in the $3 million per year bracket.

These salaries do not factor any bonuses or merchandise sales.