Super Fly Is Leaving AAA After 16 Years

AAA veteran Super Fly has taken to Facebook to announce his departure from the promotion after having been there since 2005.
The open secret is confirmed today!
I AM AN INDEPENDENT WRESTLER!
Honestly, it is difficult to make a decision of this magnitude I worked for more than 15 years in one of the best companies worldwide AAA that gave me the opportunity and saw me grow, wrestling-wise, but I think it's time to close a cycle and start another. To be honest, I will always have my total gratitude to Antonio Peña, Joaquín Roldán, Maricela Peña, Dorian Roldán, and Jorge Flores for the attention and opportunities provided thank you very much, but I think it is time to renew or die. Remained at the order of any promoter and/or wrestler I am to serve all of you!!!!!
THANK YOU!"
AAA presents Triplemania tomorrow night on December 4th.
Dec 03 - Dan McDevitt took to Facebook to announce that MCW Pro Wrestling will be leaving it's home in Joppa, Maryland. The post reads as follows: “It is with mixed emotions that Dennis Wipprecht and[...]
Dec 03 - During an appearance on the Rise & Grind podcast, Damian Priest spoke about the new direction for his WWE character. "It is a new attitude because I'm showing something different. I like to des[...]
Dec 03
Dec 02
Jim Ross Provides Update On His Health Jim Ross recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer and has taken some time away from AEW while he undergoes 22 days worth of radiation treatment. During the latest episode of Grilling JR[...]
Dec 02 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode on AXS TV tonight from 8 PM EST. IMPACT will also kick things off at 7 PM ET with Before the IMPACT. Below is the announced card for tonight's even[...]
Dec 02 - The numbers are in for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This week’s episode decreased again in viewership on last week’s episode Thanksgiving Eve edition of the show, according[...]
Dec 02
Update On Big Swole Departing AEW As reported earlier this week, AEW star Big Swole announced that she will not be renewing her contract with the company having originally signed with the promotion back in 2019. In an update, Fightfu[...]
Dec 02
WWE Has Nixed Upcoming Tour of Canada WWE has nixed plans for their upcoming tour of Canada next month. The company was scheduled to kick off a tour of Canada on Friday, January 21, 2022, for a SmackDown event in Winnipeg and then hold h[...]
Dec 02 - WWE could be about to drop the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that he has heard discussions within WWE about the company dropping the [...]
Dec 02 - GCW owner Brett Lauderdale recently appeared on SEScoops Business Of The Business podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of GCW being the #3 promotion in the US. “I’m very confid[...]
Dec 02
Triple H Speaks About WWE's New NIL Program Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.) “We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show[...]
Dec 02 - Dante Martin recently sat down with Jon Alba for One on One, where he spoke about critics not liking the fast-paced high flying style of the modern generation of professional wrestling. “I th[...]
Dec 02 - During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, Ariya Daivari spoke about his desire to team up with his brother Shawn. “There was a time when he was agent and I was working there, he got releas[...]
Dec 02 - During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Eddie Kingston spoke about the public outpouring for Jon Moxley during his current struggles and had high praise. “It was great. I was going to rally [...]
Dec 02
Bushwacker Luke Purchases 50% Of ISPW Bushwacker Luke has just purchased 50% of ISPW in New Jersey, and plans on helping reinvent the promotion. The official press release is below. WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDEN[...]
Dec 02 - WrestlePro will be streaming live, free, from Alaska this weekend. Ahead of their upcoming shows in Palmer and Anchorage, WrestlePro sent out a press release. WRESTLEPRO ALASKA STREAMING LIVE FOR [...]
Dec 02 - Here are your updated NJPW World Tag League & Best Of The Super Juniors standings as of December 2nd, 2021. NJPW World Tag League 2021 Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (6-1, 12 [...]
Dec 02 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he wants to start his own independent wrestling promotion and has even pitched it to TV networks. "It makes me want to start[...]
Dec 02
D-Von Dudley Has To Undergo Back Scrape Surgery During a recent edition of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley updated the fans about his upcoming surgery. “I saw three different surgeons. The third one, WWE was comfortable with it. I go on December [...]
Dec 02
nZo To Appear On MLW Fusion This Wednesday MLW has announced the lineup for the next episode of their show Fusion. This includes the MLW debut of nZo (formerly Enzo Amore) The card is as follows: * MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Yos[...]
Dec 02 - During an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bryan Danielson spoke on the possibility of teaming up with CM Punk in AEW. “I think both of those are really exciting to me. Yo[...]
Dec 02 - Back in 2003, Caprice Coleman had a one-time appearance in the newly started up Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he faced off against CM Punk and Julio Dinero in a tag-team match where his partne[...]
Dec 02
Lee Moriarty Is Coming To TERMINUS Jonathan Gresham's new upstart TERMINUS promotion has another star announced for their debut show on January 16th. That star is Lee Moriarty, who notably just had a big match with CM Punk on AEW Dyna[...]
Dec 02
Beth Phoenix Is Leaving WWE NXT Commentary Team Beth Phoenix has taken to Twitter to announce that she will be leaving the WWE NXT commentary team following the Wargames PPV on Sunday. She wrote the following: “Ahead of WarGames, I wanted[...]
