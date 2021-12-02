WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
“I’m getting ready for the process of a big week here starting this radiation treatment every day for 22 days, excluding Saturdays and Sundays. I wish they did it on Saturday and Sunday. I would get through it quicker. But I have to do 22 treatments and they do them Monday through Friday. I have a really good oncologist.”
“I think this whole thing is going to be alright. I’m a little bit nervous to be honest with you. I’m a little bit apprehensive I guess, but I’m not afraid. I’m going to win this fight. It’s just a matter of let’s get it started, throw some punches, and see where it takes us. I got it planned out. If all goes on schedule, my last treatment will be on the day of the Dynamite show at Daily’s Place. I’ll have my last treatment that morning, and then hopefully be back on the air that night. That’s the plan.”
“I’ve had some issues. I didn’t realize my surgery on my back was going to be as significant as it was because obviously, I can’t lay eyes on that place very easily because it’s on my back. I think I got 12 stitches. That may not sound like a lot of stitches, but when it’s where it is, it’s just so easy to bump on something, turn over in bed, reach for something, whatever the case may be, and aggravate that deal. It’s healing a lot better, but it’s in a bad spot. It’s just sensitive, so that was a lot more than what I bargained for. Then down below that, they were going to cut that out too, but I guess he (the doctor) thought it was going to be too much, so they burned it off. They burned it off and cauterized it, and boy that stunk.”
Jim Ross Provides Update On His Health Jim Ross recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer and has taken some time away from AEW while he undergoes 22 days worth of radiation treatment. During the latest episode of Grilling JR[...]
Dec 02 - Jim Ross recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer and has taken some time away from AEW while he undergoes 22 days worth of radiation treatment. During the latest episode of Grilling JR[...]
Dec 02 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode on AXS TV tonight from 8 PM EST. IMPACT will also kick things off at 7 PM ET with Before the IMPACT. Below is the announced card for tonight's even[...]
Dec 02 - The numbers are in for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This week’s episode decreased again in viewership on last week’s episode Thanksgiving Eve edition of the show, according[...]
Dec 02
Update On Big Swole Departing AEW As reported earlier this week, AEW star Big Swole announced that she will not be renewing her contract with the company having originally signed with the promotion back in 2019. In an update, Fightfu[...]
Dec 02 - As reported earlier this week, AEW star Big Swole announced that she will not be renewing her contract with the company having originally signed with the promotion back in 2019. In an update, Fightfu[...]
Dec 02
WWE Has Nixed Upcoming Tour of Canada WWE has nixed plans for their upcoming tour of Canada next month. The company was scheduled to kick off a tour of Canada on Friday, January 21, 2022, for a SmackDown event in Winnipeg and then hold h[...]
Dec 02 - WWE has nixed plans for their upcoming tour of Canada next month. The company was scheduled to kick off a tour of Canada on Friday, January 21, 2022, for a SmackDown event in Winnipeg and then hold h[...]
Dec 02 - WWE could be about to drop the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that he has heard discussions within WWE about the company dropping the [...]
Dec 02 - GCW owner Brett Lauderdale recently appeared on SEScoops Business Of The Business podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of GCW being the #3 promotion in the US. “I’m very confid[...]
Dec 02
Triple H Speaks About WWE's New NIL Program Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.) “We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show[...]
Dec 02 - Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.) “We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show[...]
Dec 02 - Dante Martin recently sat down with Jon Alba for One on One, where he spoke about critics not liking the fast-paced high flying style of the modern generation of professional wrestling. “I th[...]
Dec 02 - During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, Ariya Daivari spoke about his desire to team up with his brother Shawn. “There was a time when he was agent and I was working there, he got releas[...]
Dec 02 - During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Eddie Kingston spoke about the public outpouring for Jon Moxley during his current struggles and had high praise. “It was great. I was going to rally [...]
Dec 02
Bushwacker Luke Purchases 50% Of ISPW Bushwacker Luke has just purchased 50% of ISPW in New Jersey, and plans on helping reinvent the promotion. The official press release is below. WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDEN[...]
Dec 02 - Bushwacker Luke has just purchased 50% of ISPW in New Jersey, and plans on helping reinvent the promotion. The official press release is below. WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDEN[...]
Dec 02 - WrestlePro will be streaming live, free, from Alaska this weekend. Ahead of their upcoming shows in Palmer and Anchorage, WrestlePro sent out a press release. WRESTLEPRO ALASKA STREAMING LIVE FOR [...]
Dec 02 - Here are your updated NJPW World Tag League & Best Of The Super Juniors standings as of December 2nd, 2021. NJPW World Tag League 2021 Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (6-1, 12 [...]
Dec 02 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he wants to start his own independent wrestling promotion and has even pitched it to TV networks. "It makes me want to start[...]
Dec 02
D-Von Dudley Has To Undergo Back Scrape Surgery During a recent edition of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley updated the fans about his upcoming surgery. “I saw three different surgeons. The third one, WWE was comfortable with it. I go on December [...]
Dec 02 - During a recent edition of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley updated the fans about his upcoming surgery. “I saw three different surgeons. The third one, WWE was comfortable with it. I go on December [...]
Dec 02
nZo To Appear On MLW Fusion This Wednesday MLW has announced the lineup for the next episode of their show Fusion. This includes the MLW debut of nZo (formerly Enzo Amore) The card is as follows: * MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Yos[...]
Dec 02 - MLW has announced the lineup for the next episode of their show Fusion. This includes the MLW debut of nZo (formerly Enzo Amore) The card is as follows: * MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Yos[...]
Dec 02 - During an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bryan Danielson spoke on the possibility of teaming up with CM Punk in AEW. “I think both of those are really exciting to me. Yo[...]
Dec 02 - Back in 2003, Caprice Coleman had a one-time appearance in the newly started up Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he faced off against CM Punk and Julio Dinero in a tag-team match where his partne[...]
Dec 02
Lee Moriarty Is Coming To TERMINUS Jonathan Gresham's new upstart TERMINUS promotion has another star announced for their debut show on January 16th. That star is Lee Moriarty, who notably just had a big match with CM Punk on AEW Dyna[...]
Dec 02 - Jonathan Gresham's new upstart TERMINUS promotion has another star announced for their debut show on January 16th. That star is Lee Moriarty, who notably just had a big match with CM Punk on AEW Dyna[...]
Dec 02
Beth Phoenix Is Leaving WWE NXT Commentary Team Beth Phoenix has taken to Twitter to announce that she will be leaving the WWE NXT commentary team following the Wargames PPV on Sunday. She wrote the following: “Ahead of WarGames, I wanted[...]
Dec 02 - Beth Phoenix has taken to Twitter to announce that she will be leaving the WWE NXT commentary team following the Wargames PPV on Sunday. She wrote the following: “Ahead of WarGames, I wanted[...]
Dec 02 - During the most recent Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff joined the showing during which he revealed what he thought about attending WWE [...]
Dec 02 - WWE is set to return to "The World’s Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City for the promotion's annual Holiday Live Event Tour on Sunday, December 26, 2021, to close the year.[...]
Dec 02
Why Rey Fenix Missed This Week’s AEW Rampage During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite AEW that Rey Fenix was not in attendance due to injury. However, in reality, that is not the case as Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the r[...]
Dec 02 - During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite AEW that Rey Fenix was not in attendance due to injury. However, in reality, that is not the case as Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the r[...]
Dec 02 - Photos on the AEW Twitter account show Cody Rhodes backstage, revealing the aftermath of the flaming table spot on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has also reacted [...]