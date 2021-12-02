Additionally, a new episode of IMPACT in 60 will debut at 10 PM ET on AXS TV showcasing the Best of Rosemary.

- Before the IMPACT: Hikuleo w/ Chris Bey vs. Jake Something - VBD w/ Eric Young vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack - Matthew Rehwoldt w/ Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chris Sabin - Jonah in the IMPACT Zone

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode on AXS TV tonight from 8 PM EST. IMPACT will also kick things off at 7 PM ET with Before the IMPACT.

Jim Ross Provides Update On His Health

Jim Ross recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer and has taken some time away from AEW while he undergoes 22 days worth of radiation treatment. During the latest episode of Grilling JR[...] Dec 02 - Jim Ross recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer and has taken some time away from AEW while he undergoes 22 days worth of radiation treatment. During the latest episode of Grilling JR[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling - Jonah Makes Debut, More

AEW Dynamite Viewership Draws Lowest Audience Since May, Cable Rating Up

The numbers are in for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This week’s episode decreased again in viewership on last week’s episode Thanksgiving Eve edition of the show, according[...] Dec 02 - The numbers are in for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This week’s episode decreased again in viewership on last week’s episode Thanksgiving Eve edition of the show, according[...]

Update On Big Swole Departing AEW

As reported earlier this week, AEW star Big Swole announced that she will not be renewing her contract with the company having originally signed with the promotion back in 2019. In an update, Fightfu[...] Dec 02 - As reported earlier this week, AEW star Big Swole announced that she will not be renewing her contract with the company having originally signed with the promotion back in 2019. In an update, Fightfu[...]

WWE Has Nixed Upcoming Tour of Canada

WWE has nixed plans for their upcoming tour of Canada next month. The company was scheduled to kick off a tour of Canada on Friday, January 21, 2022, for a SmackDown event in Winnipeg and then hold h[...] Dec 02 - WWE has nixed plans for their upcoming tour of Canada next month. The company was scheduled to kick off a tour of Canada on Friday, January 21, 2022, for a SmackDown event in Winnipeg and then hold h[...]

WWE Reportedly Considering Dropping NXT Cruiserweight Title?

WWE could be about to drop the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that he has heard discussions within WWE about the company dropping the [...] Dec 02 - WWE could be about to drop the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that he has heard discussions within WWE about the company dropping the [...]

GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Talks PCO, Briscoe Brothers, PBR & Perception As #3 Company

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale recently appeared on SEScoops Business Of The Business podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of GCW being the #3 promotion in the US. “I’m very confid[...] Dec 02 - GCW owner Brett Lauderdale recently appeared on SEScoops Business Of The Business podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of GCW being the #3 promotion in the US. “I’m very confid[...]

Triple H Speaks About WWE's New NIL Program

Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.) “We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show[...] Dec 02 - Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.) “We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show[...]

Dante Martin Responds To Critics Who Don't Like Style Of Modern Wrestling

Dante Martin recently sat down with Jon Alba for One on One, where he spoke about critics not liking the fast-paced high flying style of the modern generation of professional wrestling. “I th[...] Dec 02 - Dante Martin recently sat down with Jon Alba for One on One, where he spoke about critics not liking the fast-paced high flying style of the modern generation of professional wrestling. “I th[...]

Ariya Daivari Wanted To Team With His Brother Shawn More Often

During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, Ariya Daivari spoke about his desire to team up with his brother Shawn. “There was a time when he was agent and I was working there, he got releas[...] Dec 02 - During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, Ariya Daivari spoke about his desire to team up with his brother Shawn. “There was a time when he was agent and I was working there, he got releas[...]

Eddie Kingston Talks Mental Health, Jon Moxley & His Career

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Eddie Kingston spoke about the public outpouring for Jon Moxley during his current struggles and had high praise. “It was great. I was going to rally [...] Dec 02 - During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Eddie Kingston spoke about the public outpouring for Jon Moxley during his current struggles and had high praise. “It was great. I was going to rally [...]

Bushwacker Luke Purchases 50% Of ISPW

Bushwacker Luke has just purchased 50% of ISPW in New Jersey, and plans on helping reinvent the promotion. The official press release is below. WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDEN[...] Dec 02 - Bushwacker Luke has just purchased 50% of ISPW in New Jersey, and plans on helping reinvent the promotion. The official press release is below. WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDEN[...]

WrestlePro Alaska Streaming Live For Free On Friday and Saturday

WrestlePro will be streaming live, free, from Alaska this weekend. Ahead of their upcoming shows in Palmer and Anchorage, WrestlePro sent out a press release. WRESTLEPRO ALASKA STREAMING LIVE FOR [...] Dec 02 - WrestlePro will be streaming live, free, from Alaska this weekend. Ahead of their upcoming shows in Palmer and Anchorage, WrestlePro sent out a press release. WRESTLEPRO ALASKA STREAMING LIVE FOR [...]

Updated NJPW World Tag League / Best Of The Super Juniors Standings

Here are your updated NJPW World Tag League & Best Of The Super Juniors standings as of December 2nd, 2021. NJPW World Tag League 2021 Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (6-1, 12 [...] Dec 02 - Here are your updated NJPW World Tag League & Best Of The Super Juniors standings as of December 2nd, 2021. NJPW World Tag League 2021 Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (6-1, 12 [...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Wants To Start His Own Independent Wrestling Promotion

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he wants to start his own independent wrestling promotion and has even pitched it to TV networks. "It makes me want to start[...] Dec 02 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he wants to start his own independent wrestling promotion and has even pitched it to TV networks. "It makes me want to start[...]

D-Von Dudley Has To Undergo Back Scrape Surgery

During a recent edition of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley updated the fans about his upcoming surgery. “I saw three different surgeons. The third one, WWE was comfortable with it. I go on December [...] Dec 02 - During a recent edition of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley updated the fans about his upcoming surgery. “I saw three different surgeons. The third one, WWE was comfortable with it. I go on December [...]

nZo To Appear On MLW Fusion This Wednesday

MLW has announced the lineup for the next episode of their show Fusion. This includes the MLW debut of nZo (formerly Enzo Amore) The card is as follows: * MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Yos[...] Dec 02 - MLW has announced the lineup for the next episode of their show Fusion. This includes the MLW debut of nZo (formerly Enzo Amore) The card is as follows: * MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Yos[...]

Bryan Danielson Speaks On Possibility Of Teaming With CM Punk In AEW

During an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bryan Danielson spoke on the possibility of teaming up with CM Punk in AEW. “I think both of those are really exciting to me. Yo[...] Dec 02 - During an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bryan Danielson spoke on the possibility of teaming up with CM Punk in AEW. “I think both of those are really exciting to me. Yo[...]

Caprice Coleman Recalls Wrestling CM Punk & Julio Dinero In TNA

Back in 2003, Caprice Coleman had a one-time appearance in the newly started up Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he faced off against CM Punk and Julio Dinero in a tag-team match where his partne[...] Dec 02 - Back in 2003, Caprice Coleman had a one-time appearance in the newly started up Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he faced off against CM Punk and Julio Dinero in a tag-team match where his partne[...]

Lee Moriarty Is Coming To TERMINUS

Jonathan Gresham's new upstart TERMINUS promotion has another star announced for their debut show on January 16th. That star is Lee Moriarty, who notably just had a big match with CM Punk on AEW Dyna[...] Dec 02 - Jonathan Gresham's new upstart TERMINUS promotion has another star announced for their debut show on January 16th. That star is Lee Moriarty, who notably just had a big match with CM Punk on AEW Dyna[...]

Beth Phoenix Is Leaving WWE NXT Commentary Team

Beth Phoenix has taken to Twitter to announce that she will be leaving the WWE NXT commentary team following the Wargames PPV on Sunday. She wrote the following: “Ahead of WarGames, I wanted[...] Dec 02 - Beth Phoenix has taken to Twitter to announce that she will be leaving the WWE NXT commentary team following the Wargames PPV on Sunday. She wrote the following: “Ahead of WarGames, I wanted[...]

Eric Bischoff Felt WWE Production Meetings Were 'A Waste Of Time'

During the most recent Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff joined the showing during which he revealed what he thought about attending WWE [...] Dec 02 - During the most recent Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff joined the showing during which he revealed what he thought about attending WWE [...]

WWE Announces Two Huge Steel Cage Matches For MSG Return

WWE is set to return to "The World’s Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City for the promotion's annual Holiday Live Event Tour on Sunday, December 26, 2021, to close the year.[...] Dec 02 - WWE is set to return to "The World’s Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City for the promotion's annual Holiday Live Event Tour on Sunday, December 26, 2021, to close the year.[...]

Why Rey Fenix Missed This Week’s AEW Rampage

During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite AEW that Rey Fenix was not in attendance due to injury. However, in reality, that is not the case as Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the r[...] Dec 02 - During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite AEW that Rey Fenix was not in attendance due to injury. However, in reality, that is not the case as Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the r[...]