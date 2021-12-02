AEW Dynamite Viewership Draws Lowest Audience Since May, Cable Rating Up
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2021
The numbers are in for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
This week’s episode decreased again in viewership on last week’s episode Thanksgiving Eve edition of the show, according to
Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston.
Dynamite pulled in an average audience of 861,000 viewers for the December 1 episode. That’s down on last week's 898,000 viewers.
In terms of the key P18-49 demographics, Dynamite scored a 0.31 rating around 406,000 viewers, unchanged from last week however which down a tad on 408,000 viewers. Thurston reported that this is the lowest audience and 18-49 demo viewership for AEW in its regular timeslot since May 19 which drew 821,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating.
The 2-hour broadcast did however rank No. 3 in cable originals for Wednesday night, moving up from the No. 6 spot last week, behind MTV’s The Challenge and NCAA College Basketball on ESPN.
