WWE Reportedly Considering Dropping NXT Cruiserweight Title?

WWE could be about to drop the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Dave Meltzer revealed on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that he has heard discussions within WWE about the company dropping the title which was originally established as the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in 2016, as the award for the Cruiserweight Classic.

Roderick Strong is set to defend the title against Joe Gacy at Sunday’s WarGames event. Gacy is above the 205 weight limit for the title, and there is speculation it could be replaced with another title that is more inclusive of different weights.

Meltzer said, "did you see the Joey Gacy segment? It feels like they’re going to change the 205 Live…I’ve heard they want to ditch the Cruiserweight Title. The All-Inclusive Championship, is that the deal?"

He then added, "it’s different people running. Like the old people running, it would not have…they wanted the Cruiserweight Title to be legit. They told everyone to be 205 and under or they can’t be in the division. You think these guys are going to do weigh-ins? They stopped doing weigh-ins a long time ago. The whole idea of Joe Gacy challenging for the Cruiserweight Title and Malcolm Bivens waiving the weight limit….but yeah, that’s from what I understand. The whole 205 Live is not how Vince [McMahon] does things. We’ll see what happens, but they’ve talked about that. I know they’ve talked about changing the 205 Live with the Cruiserweight Title thing. I don’t know if they’re going to do it in this situation here. It feels like they are because Gacy is getting all kinds of TV time."