GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Talks PCO, Briscoe Brothers, PBR & Perception As #3 Company

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale recently appeared on SEScoops Business Of The Business podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of GCW being the #3 promotion in the US.

“I’m very confident in our product and I think that what we do is special and unique and entertaining and fun and all that stuff. As far as numbers go, #3, #2 or #1 or 4 or 5 or 6 or 7, I don’t really feel like we’re competing with anyone. We’re just focussed on what we’re doing and trying to be the best at what we do.”

He spoke about the Briscoe Brothers

“The Briscoes are awesome and it’s not secret that they are awesome and that they are one of the best tag-teams of all time. Obviously, they were under contract with Ring of Honor, which was great for them.” “Unless you were a hardcore Ring of Honor fan, you don’t really see the Briscoes as much. There’s so many matchup and so many people that have never had the chance to work with them. It’s exciting for the fans and I can also tell you it’s exciting for the Briscoes.”

PCO stated he'll be doing 40 shows with GCW. Brett responded.

“It’s possible he could do that many but I don’t have 40 dates lined up right now and obviously we don’t have contracts or anything. Certainly PCO is a guy we like to have around as often as he can.”

He also spoke about GCW's relationship with Pabst Blue Ribbon: