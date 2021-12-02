Triple H Speaks About WWE's New NIL Program

Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.)

“We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show athletes a path to WWE, and engage with them in a way where they can learn more about it, we can learn more about them, all while working together, and finding out if it’s a good fit before they’re even finished college, and before they need to make any decisions about what they’re going to do in that next stage of their life,” he said. "In my generation, and even more recently, you sort of had to know someone. We’ve put a lot of effort into recruiting athletes and finding athletes to let them know WWE is a potentially lucrative opportunity for them if they’re interested and passionate about it.”

At a recent WWE tryout, Triple H was impressed by University of Alabama shot putter Isaac Odugbesan.