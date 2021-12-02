Triple H Speaks About WWE's New NIL Program

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.)
“We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show athletes a path to WWE, and engage with them in a way where they can learn more about it, we can learn more about them, all while working together, and finding out if it’s a good fit before they’re even finished college, and before they need to make any decisions about what they’re going to do in that next stage of their life,” he said. "In my generation, and even more recently, you sort of had to know someone. We’ve put a lot of effort into recruiting athletes and finding athletes to let them know WWE is a potentially lucrative opportunity for them if they’re interested and passionate about it.”
At a recent WWE tryout, Triple H was impressed by University of Alabama shot putter Isaac Odugbesan.
"When we were done with the tryout, I was like, ‘Great let’s bring this kid in now,’ but it turned out he was still in school. That happened right around NIL, so we put a deal together, and he’ll be way ahead of the curve because he’ll be working on a lot of stuff while he’s in school. The deals might range from the lower end, which would still help them make ends meet while at school. Of course, if you’re bringing an Olympic gold medal to the table, it’s a different conversation.”