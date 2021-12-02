Dante Martin Responds To Critics Who Don't Like Style Of Modern Wrestling

Dante Martin recently sat down with Jon Alba for One on One, where he spoke about critics not liking the fast-paced high flying style of the modern generation of professional wrestling.

“I think to the critics, they’re going to voice their opinion, and as long as overall the people are happy and you’re doing your job to the best you can, that’s all that really matters. People are going to say what they’re going to say at the end of the day, whether your back’s turned or facing them, you just gotta do you.”

Martin also spoke about some of the advice he's been getting from veterans.