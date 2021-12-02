WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Dante Martin Responds To Critics Who Don't Like Style Of Modern Wrestling
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 02, 2021
Dante Martin recently sat down with Jon Alba for One on One, where he spoke about critics not liking the fast-paced high flying style of the modern generation of professional wrestling.
“I think to the critics, they’re going to voice their opinion, and as long as overall the people are happy and you’re doing your job to the best you can, that’s all that really matters. People are going to say what they’re going to say at the end of the day, whether your back’s turned or facing them, you just gotta do you.”
Martin also spoke about some of the advice he's been getting from veterans.
“I’ve talked to JR a couple times. I talk to Schiavone just about every week now, of course, as you see with the pre-tapes we do. Two of the biggest names, to me, that are super influential backstage are Dean Malenko and Jerry Lynn. They’re just two of the greatest minds and nicest people you’ll ever meet. Super helpful. I watch a lot of Jerry, but Dean is the one I watch almost religiously…I almost draw, I hope it comes across like this, but the intensity, almost like the ‘I don’t care attitude.’ Just going to the ring, ‘I gotta do me, the other guy can bring it, but I gotta bring it more attitude. I get a lot of that from Malenko.”