Ariya Daivari Wanted To Team With His Brother Shawn More Often

During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, Ariya Daivari spoke about his desire to team up with his brother Shawn.

“There was a time when he was agent and I was working there, he got released when COVID happened, he was part of the COVID releases, and I had a job for the whole next year. As soon as he got hired back, I got let go. There was a period of time where we were both there. He would have a sleeveless shirt on during rehearsal and people making jokes about how jacked he was. We’d always be standing by each other and like, ‘we look pretty good together, huh? I’m already on TV, just bring him on in.’ He’s a former WWE guy and it was very easy to do, but it never happened. When he was in IMPACT and [WWE] started releasing people, I was like, ‘If I get released, the bright side is that we can tag somewhere like IMPACT.’ Then I got released and he got hired back. We really keep missing each other.”

“I wish you could see the text thread between the two of us. He was like, ‘What are the chances of my brother coming in? I’d love to tag with him. It’s the only thing I really want to do.’ I said, ‘Yeah man, we’ll make it happen. It’s not hard.’ Then he was like, ‘I think I’m going back to WWE.’ Even though he’s your brother, it’s like two ships passing in the night because we can’t have that now. He really wants to work with you and it’s cool that fire is still in him. He was so upset — I don’t want to say he was upset that he got re-hired, but he was like, ‘why won’t IMPACT give me more money?’ I was like, ‘There is no money to be had! Go take the WWE job!’ He goes, ‘That’s what [Scott] D’Amore said.’ Go to WWE, you’ll eventually get let go there and then you guys can tag.“