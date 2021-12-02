Bushwacker Luke Purchases 50% Of ISPW

WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDENT WRESTLING COMPANY

–For Immediate Release–

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke Williams has purchased 50% of Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling (ISPW) based out of New Jersey, ran and operated by long-time promoter Tommy Fierro. ISPW was a popular East Coast Independent promotion back in the late 90s and early 2000s during the height of the Attitude Era.

Luke Williams Official Statement: “I went to Tommy Fierro’s wrestling store The Wrestling Collector in Stockholm, NJ over the summer for an appearance and Tommy was talking about how he was planning on bringing back his ISPW promotion and told me his ideas and plans for it. I knew Tommy since he was a teenager running events and I’m so happy and proud to see how far along he’s come in the business. The more Tommy began to explain his vision of ISPW to me, the more I was thinking to myself that I wanted to be a part of it. So we had a meeting about how we can work together and it snowballed into me buying into the company. Between my six decades of experience in this business and Tommy having his finger on the pulse of what today’s generation of fans want- I am very excited for 2022.”

ISPW will be presented with a “circus style” feel, where there is a little something for everyone on the show. There will be characters for the children and families, there will be superstars from the 80s making appearances for the old school fans, there will be stars from the past, the present, and the future. There will be wrestling managers. There is a talk show segment to pay homage to the past. ISPW will pretty much be a smorgasbord for wrestling fans.

ISPW will be organizing live pro wrestling events in 2022 on the East Coast for schools, youth sports, fire departments, and any other nonprofit organizations. If you are a part of a nonprofit group in the New Jersey area and would like to bring an ISPW Bushwhackin’ SLAMRAISER to your town, please Email us at SLAMraisers@gmail.com

ISPW Christmas Chaos will take place next Friday, December 10th in Butler, NJ at St. Anthony’s Church Gym at 7:30 PM featuring: New ISPW Owner Bushwhacker Luke making a special appearance, ISPW World Heavyweight Champion Bull James defending the title against “The Superstar” Danny Morrison with Maven as the special guest referee, Crowbar vs. Homicide, Nikos Rikos defending the ISPW Tri-State Title against Ring of Honor star Vincent, WWE Legend “The Doctor of Style” Slick will be appearing live on Andy Vineberg’s talk show The Winner’s Circle, ISPW Commissioner Tito Santana will be doing a special Figure Four Contest with the fans, Vicious Vicki defending the ISPW Women’s Championship against Riley Shepard, Justin Corino vs. Shawn Donavan, The Now vs. Andrew Anderson & Michael Mars, and HC Loc vs. Traxx. There will also be a Meet & Greet with the stars before the show that begins at 6:30 PM. You can purchase tickets now at: https://80swrestlingcon.com/ispw

