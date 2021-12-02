Freddie Prinze Jr. Wants To Start His Own Independent Wrestling Promotion

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he wants to start his own independent wrestling promotion and has even pitched it to TV networks.

"It makes me want to start a wrestling brand is what it makes me want to do. Everybody sees that and they get sad. I see it and I get hungry. I was in Karrion Kross' DMs, for real, the day it [his release] happened. I was like, 'Hey man, I didn't go back to work for fun. I went back to work to invest in things.' Imagine having Keith Lee and Karrion Kross on the same roster and making people wait to watch them fight, keeping their stories connected but separate. Even if it was just Indie shows, which is what it would have to be, I'm not trying to go in for $50 million on something, but there is so much talent out there now, that I think people would love to watch. They literally had evil Macho (Man Randy Savage) and evil Elizabeth with Karrion and Scarlett.

I loved them. Then they separate them, bring him up, destroy his entire look. That kind of stuff makes me want to take my finances from one idea and put them into a brand new one, which I've flirted with before and maybe one day I'll do, but when I see those releases, it makes me think about it more seriously."