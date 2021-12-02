Lee Moriarty Is Coming To TERMINUS

The full of list of talents announced for the show so far are as follows:

That star is Lee Moriarty, who notably just had a big match with CM Punk on AEW Dynamite, while MJF did commentary.

Jonathan Gresham's new upstart TERMINUS promotion has another star announced for their debut show on January 16th.

Triple H Speaks About WWE's New NIL Program

Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.) “We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show[...] Dec 02 - Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.) “We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show[...]

Dante Martin Responds To Critics Who Don't Like Style Of Modern Wrestling

Dante Martin recently sat down with Jon Alba for One on One, where he spoke about critics not liking the fast-paced high flying style of the modern generation of professional wrestling. “I th[...] Dec 02 - Dante Martin recently sat down with Jon Alba for One on One, where he spoke about critics not liking the fast-paced high flying style of the modern generation of professional wrestling. “I th[...]

Ariya Daivari Wanted To Team With His Brother Shawn More Often

During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, Ariya Daivari spoke about his desire to team up with his brother Shawn. “There was a time when he was agent and I was working there, he got releas[...] Dec 02 - During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, Ariya Daivari spoke about his desire to team up with his brother Shawn. “There was a time when he was agent and I was working there, he got releas[...]

Eddie Kingston Talks Mental Health, Jon Moxley & His Career

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Eddie Kingston spoke about the public outpouring for Jon Moxley during his current struggles and had high praise. “It was great. I was going to rally [...] Dec 02 - During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Eddie Kingston spoke about the public outpouring for Jon Moxley during his current struggles and had high praise. “It was great. I was going to rally [...]

Bushwacker Luke Purchases 50% Of ISPW

Bushwacker Luke has just purchased 50% of ISPW in New Jersey, and plans on helping reinvent the promotion. The official press release is below. WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDEN[...] Dec 02 - Bushwacker Luke has just purchased 50% of ISPW in New Jersey, and plans on helping reinvent the promotion. The official press release is below. WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDEN[...]

WrestlePro Alaska Streaming Live For Free On Friday and Saturday

WrestlePro will be streaming live, free, from Alaska this weekend. Ahead of their upcoming shows in Palmer and Anchorage, WrestlePro sent out a press release. WRESTLEPRO ALASKA STREAMING LIVE FOR [...] Dec 02 - WrestlePro will be streaming live, free, from Alaska this weekend. Ahead of their upcoming shows in Palmer and Anchorage, WrestlePro sent out a press release. WRESTLEPRO ALASKA STREAMING LIVE FOR [...]

Updated NJPW World Tag League / Best Of The Super Juniors Standings

Here are your updated NJPW World Tag League & Best Of The Super Juniors standings as of December 2nd, 2021. NJPW World Tag League 2021 Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (6-1, 12 [...] Dec 02 - Here are your updated NJPW World Tag League & Best Of The Super Juniors standings as of December 2nd, 2021. NJPW World Tag League 2021 Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (6-1, 12 [...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Wants To Start His Own Independent Wrestling Promotion

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he wants to start his own independent wrestling promotion and has even pitched it to TV networks. "It makes me want to start[...] Dec 02 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he wants to start his own independent wrestling promotion and has even pitched it to TV networks. "It makes me want to start[...]

D-Von Dudley Has To Undergo Back Scrape Surgery

During a recent edition of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley updated the fans about his upcoming surgery. “I saw three different surgeons. The third one, WWE was comfortable with it. I go on December [...] Dec 02 - During a recent edition of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley updated the fans about his upcoming surgery. “I saw three different surgeons. The third one, WWE was comfortable with it. I go on December [...]

nZo To Appear On MLW Fusion This Wednesday

MLW has announced the lineup for the next episode of their show Fusion. This includes the MLW debut of nZo (formerly Enzo Amore) The card is as follows: * MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Yos[...] Dec 02 - MLW has announced the lineup for the next episode of their show Fusion. This includes the MLW debut of nZo (formerly Enzo Amore) The card is as follows: * MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Yos[...]

Bryan Danielson Speaks On Possibility Of Teaming With CM Punk In AEW

During an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bryan Danielson spoke on the possibility of teaming up with CM Punk in AEW. “I think both of those are really exciting to me. Yo[...] Dec 02 - During an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bryan Danielson spoke on the possibility of teaming up with CM Punk in AEW. “I think both of those are really exciting to me. Yo[...]

Caprice Coleman Recalls Wrestling CM Punk & Julio Dinero In TNA

Back in 2003, Caprice Coleman had a one-time appearance in the newly started up Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he faced off against CM Punk and Julio Dinero in a tag-team match where his partne[...] Dec 02 - Back in 2003, Caprice Coleman had a one-time appearance in the newly started up Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he faced off against CM Punk and Julio Dinero in a tag-team match where his partne[...]

Beth Phoenix Is Leaving WWE NXT Commentary Team

Beth Phoenix has taken to Twitter to announce that she will be leaving the WWE NXT commentary team following the Wargames PPV on Sunday. She wrote the following: “Ahead of WarGames, I wanted[...] Dec 02 - Beth Phoenix has taken to Twitter to announce that she will be leaving the WWE NXT commentary team following the Wargames PPV on Sunday. She wrote the following: “Ahead of WarGames, I wanted[...]

Eric Bischoff Felt WWE Production Meetings Were 'A Waste Of Time'

During the most recent Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff joined the showing during which he revealed what he thought about attending WWE [...] Dec 02 - During the most recent Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff joined the showing during which he revealed what he thought about attending WWE [...]

WWE Announces Two Huge Steel Cage Matches For MSG Return

WWE is set to return to "The World’s Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City for the promotion's annual Holiday Live Event Tour on Sunday, December 26, 2021, to close the year.[...] Dec 02 - WWE is set to return to "The World’s Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City for the promotion's annual Holiday Live Event Tour on Sunday, December 26, 2021, to close the year.[...]

Why Rey Fenix Missed This Week’s AEW Rampage

During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite AEW that Rey Fenix was not in attendance due to injury. However, in reality, that is not the case as Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the r[...] Dec 02 - During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite AEW that Rey Fenix was not in attendance due to injury. However, in reality, that is not the case as Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the r[...]

Mick Foley Reacts To Cody Rhodes AEW Dynamite Flaming Table Spot

Photos on the AEW Twitter account show Cody Rhodes backstage, revealing the aftermath of the flaming table spot on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has also reacted [...] Dec 02 - Photos on the AEW Twitter account show Cody Rhodes backstage, revealing the aftermath of the flaming table spot on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has also reacted [...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite Friday night’s episode of Rampage was taped in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena. Below are the SPOILERS courtesy of F4Wonline.com: - S[...] Dec 02 - Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite Friday night’s episode of Rampage was taped in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena. Below are the SPOILERS courtesy of F4Wonline.com: - S[...]

Arn Anderson Took An Unplanned Fall Off The Stage During AEW Dynamite

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite broadcast on TNT, WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson took a scary fall that was not planned to happen. During Cody Rhodes’ entrance, Anderson lost his footing as Jos[...] Dec 02 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite broadcast on TNT, WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson took a scary fall that was not planned to happen. During Cody Rhodes’ entrance, Anderson lost his footing as Jos[...]

WWE Launches NIL Program: Next In Line

WWE issued the following: WWE® LAUNCHES NIL PROGRAM: NEXT IN LINE™ New Program to Provide Clear Pathway from Collegiate Athletics to WWESTAMFORD, Conn., December 2, 2021 –[...] Dec 02 - WWE issued the following: WWE® LAUNCHES NIL PROGRAM: NEXT IN LINE™ New Program to Provide Clear Pathway from Collegiate Athletics to WWESTAMFORD, Conn., December 2, 2021 –[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (December 1st 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! We've got another episode of AEW Dynamite to watch and talk about. We have several intriguing match ups to look forward in Atlanta, Georgia to so let's not wa[...] Dec 01 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! We've got another episode of AEW Dynamite to watch and talk about. We have several intriguing match ups to look forward in Atlanta, Georgia to so let's not wa[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Buys Independent Wrestling Promotion

The following was issued to us: WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDENT WRESTLING COMPANY –For Immediate Release– WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke Williams has purchased 5[...] Dec 01 - The following was issued to us: WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDENT WRESTLING COMPANY –For Immediate Release– WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke Williams has purchased 5[...]

Adam Page Announced For Commentary On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will provide commentary on tonight’s episod[...] Dec 01 - AEW President Tony Khan revealed during today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will provide commentary on tonight’s episod[...]