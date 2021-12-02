Beth Phoenix Is Leaving WWE NXT Commentary Team

“Ahead of WarGames, I wanted to share that this Sunday will be my final night in NXT. While I will remain a part of WWE, I have made the choice to step away from the weekly broadcast booth to spend more time with my family. This was not an easy decision, as I have loved my three plus years and 135 episodes with NXT and am incredibly proud of the brand. I will forever be grateful to Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Nigel McGuinness, Tom Phillips, Mauro Ranallo, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Michael Cole, and my entire NXT family both in and out of the ring for the amazing opportunity. NXT will always be a part of me and Auntie Betty will always be a part of NXT. Leave the porch light on for me!”

Beth Phoenix has taken to Twitter to announce that she will be leaving the WWE NXT commentary team following the Wargames PPV on Sunday.

Triple H Speaks About WWE's New NIL Program

Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.) “We immediately saw it as an amazing r[...] Dec 02 - Triple H spoke with Fast Company, talking about WWE's new NIL program (which you can read about here.) “We immediately saw it as an amazing r[...]

Dante Martin Responds To Critics Who Don't Like Style Of Modern Wrestling

Dante Martin recently sat down with Jon Alba for One on One, where he spoke about critics not liking the fast-paced high flying style of the modern ge[...] Dec 02 - Dante Martin recently sat down with Jon Alba for One on One, where he spoke about critics not liking the fast-paced high flying style of the modern ge[...]

Ariya Daivari Wanted To Team With His Brother Shawn More Often

During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, Ariya Daivari spoke about his desire to team up with his brother Shawn. “There was a time when h[...] Dec 02 - During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, Ariya Daivari spoke about his desire to team up with his brother Shawn. “There was a time when h[...]

Eddie Kingston Talks Mental Health, Jon Moxley & His Career

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Eddie Kingston spoke about the public outpouring for Jon Moxley during his current struggles and had high pra[...] Dec 02 - During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Eddie Kingston spoke about the public outpouring for Jon Moxley during his current struggles and had high pra[...]

Bushwacker Luke Purchases 50% Of ISPW

Bushwacker Luke has just purchased 50% of ISPW in New Jersey, and plans on helping reinvent the promotion. The official press release is below. [...] Dec 02 - Bushwacker Luke has just purchased 50% of ISPW in New Jersey, and plans on helping reinvent the promotion. The official press release is below. [...]

WrestlePro Alaska Streaming Live For Free On Friday and Saturday

WrestlePro will be streaming live, free, from Alaska this weekend. Ahead of their upcoming shows in Palmer and Anchorage, WrestlePro sent out a press[...] Dec 02 - WrestlePro will be streaming live, free, from Alaska this weekend. Ahead of their upcoming shows in Palmer and Anchorage, WrestlePro sent out a press[...]

Updated NJPW World Tag League / Best Of The Super Juniors Standings

Here are your updated NJPW World Tag League & Best Of The Super Juniors standings as of December 2nd, 2021. NJPW World Tag League 2021 Dangero[...] Dec 02 - Here are your updated NJPW World Tag League & Best Of The Super Juniors standings as of December 2nd, 2021. NJPW World Tag League 2021 Dangero[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Wants To Start His Own Independent Wrestling Promotion

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he wants to start his own independent wrestling promotion and has even pitche[...] Dec 02 - During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he wants to start his own independent wrestling promotion and has even pitche[...]

D-Von Dudley Has To Undergo Back Scrape Surgery

During a recent edition of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley updated the fans about his upcoming surgery. “I saw three different surgeons. The third o[...] Dec 02 - During a recent edition of Table Talk, D-Von Dudley updated the fans about his upcoming surgery. “I saw three different surgeons. The third o[...]

nZo To Appear On MLW Fusion This Wednesday

MLW has announced the lineup for the next episode of their show Fusion. This includes the MLW debut of nZo (formerly Enzo Amore) The card is as foll[...] Dec 02 - MLW has announced the lineup for the next episode of their show Fusion. This includes the MLW debut of nZo (formerly Enzo Amore) The card is as foll[...]

Bryan Danielson Speaks On Possibility Of Teaming With CM Punk In AEW

During an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bryan Danielson spoke on the possibility of teaming up with CM Punk in AEW. “I[...] Dec 02 - During an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Bryan Danielson spoke on the possibility of teaming up with CM Punk in AEW. “I[...]

Caprice Coleman Recalls Wrestling CM Punk & Julio Dinero In TNA

Back in 2003, Caprice Coleman had a one-time appearance in the newly started up Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he faced off against CM Punk and[...] Dec 02 - Back in 2003, Caprice Coleman had a one-time appearance in the newly started up Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he faced off against CM Punk and[...]

Lee Moriarty Is Coming To TERMINUS

Jonathan Gresham's new upstart TERMINUS promotion has another star announced for their debut show on January 16th. That star is Lee Moriarty, who not[...] Dec 02 - Jonathan Gresham's new upstart TERMINUS promotion has another star announced for their debut show on January 16th. That star is Lee Moriarty, who not[...]

Eric Bischoff Felt WWE Production Meetings Were 'A Waste Of Time'

During the most recent Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff joined the showing during whic[...] Dec 02 - During the most recent Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff joined the showing during whic[...]

WWE Announces Two Huge Steel Cage Matches For MSG Return

WWE is set to return to "The World’s Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City for the promotion's annual Holiday Live Event Tou[...] Dec 02 - WWE is set to return to "The World’s Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City for the promotion's annual Holiday Live Event Tou[...]

Why Rey Fenix Missed This Week’s AEW Rampage

During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite AEW that Rey Fenix was not in attendance due to injury. However, in reality, that is not the case as Dave Meltz[...] Dec 02 - During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite AEW that Rey Fenix was not in attendance due to injury. However, in reality, that is not the case as Dave Meltz[...]

Mick Foley Reacts To Cody Rhodes AEW Dynamite Flaming Table Spot

Photos on the AEW Twitter account show Cody Rhodes backstage, revealing the aftermath of the flaming table spot on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TN[...] Dec 02 - Photos on the AEW Twitter account show Cody Rhodes backstage, revealing the aftermath of the flaming table spot on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TN[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite Friday night’s episode of Rampage was taped in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena. Belo[...] Dec 02 - Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite Friday night’s episode of Rampage was taped in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena. Belo[...]

Arn Anderson Took An Unplanned Fall Off The Stage During AEW Dynamite

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite broadcast on TNT, WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson took a scary fall that was not planned to happen. During Cody Rhodes[...] Dec 02 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite broadcast on TNT, WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson took a scary fall that was not planned to happen. During Cody Rhodes[...]

WWE Launches NIL Program: Next In Line

WWE issued the following: WWE® LAUNCHES NIL PROGRAM: NEXT IN LINE™ New Program to Provide Clear Pathway from Collegiate Athletics to [...] Dec 02 - WWE issued the following: WWE® LAUNCHES NIL PROGRAM: NEXT IN LINE™ New Program to Provide Clear Pathway from Collegiate Athletics to [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (December 1st 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! We've got another episode of AEW Dynamite to watch and talk about. We have several intriguing match ups to l[...] Dec 01 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! We've got another episode of AEW Dynamite to watch and talk about. We have several intriguing match ups to l[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Buys Independent Wrestling Promotion

The following was issued to us: WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDENT WRESTLING COMPANY –For Immediate Release– WWE Hall [...] Dec 01 - The following was issued to us: WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDENT WRESTLING COMPANY –For Immediate Release– WWE Hall [...]

Adam Page Announced For Commentary On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page[...] Dec 01 - AEW President Tony Khan revealed during today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page[...]