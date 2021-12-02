WWE Announces Two Huge Steel Cage Matches For MSG Return

WWE is set to return to "The World’s Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City for the promotion's annual Holiday Live Event Tour on Sunday, December 26, 2021, to close the year.

The company has announced two huge Steel Cage Matches which will headline the show, first of which will see the WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

We will also see WWE Champion Big E defend his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match.

The show in MSG also features the RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Omos, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and Rhea Ripley.